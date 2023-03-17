Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,857 in the last 365 days.

Root, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Insurtech Conference

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Yaron Kinar at the Jefferies Insurtech Conference on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available live on the Jefferies website, and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the presentation concludes.

About Root, Inc. 
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com  

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Root, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Insurtech Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more