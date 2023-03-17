ShieldMark Launches New Collection of Label Protectors to Keep Workplaces Organized and Safe

Mighty Line Tape’s already trending clear floor labels are remarkably durable and go above and beyond to protect essential facility messages.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShieldMark Inc., a leading provider of industrial floor marking and safety solutions , is excited to announce the launch of its already trending and brand-new collection of clear label protectors designed to keep workplaces organized and safe.Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mighty Line is a ShieldMark brand known for producing exceptionally durable floor tape and floor signs. The company specializes in its Mighty Line heavy duty industrial floor marking tape products.Recently, ShieldMark launched its most impressive product line to date – the Mighty Line Tape’s Clear Floor Labels . The products are designed to go above and beyond to protect essential facility messages from wear and tear, including important labels and barcodes. According to the company, label protectors are a crucial part of any workplace organization system and, without them, labels and barcodes can become damaged or illegible, leading to confusion, errors, and even safety hazards. Mighty Line Tape's new collection of heavy duty label protectors solves this problem by providing a durable and reliable solution."Our customers have been asking for a high-quality label protector solution, and we're thrilled to be able to provide them with one," says Mighty Line’s Chief of Operations, Alec Goecke. "Our clear label protectors are made from the same tough, industrial-grade material as our floor tape, so they can stand up to even the harshest workplace environments."Mighty Line Tape's clear floor label protectors are available in a variety of sizes, making them the ideal solution for a wide range of applications. They are also easy to install, with a simple peel-and-stick design that allows them to be applied to almost any surface."We believe that workplace organization and safety should use quality and heavy-duty products," Goecke states. "That's why we've designed these heavy-duty clear label protectors, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a well-organized and safe workplace."Mighty Line Tape's new collection of label protectors is available now on the company’s website at https://mightylinetape.com/collections/label-protectors For more information, or to request a sample, please contact info@mightylinetape.com.