The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Duncan Hartley as a Life Achiever for his contributions in photography

KENDALL PARK, N.J., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently circulated in The Inner Circle, Duncan Hartley is acknowledged as a Life Achiever for his contributions in photography.

Dr. Hartley earned a Bachelor of Arts in English History in 1964 at the University of Michigan. He completed a Master of Arts in English History at Wayne State University in 1966 and concluded his studies at Wayne State University in 1971, from which he graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in English Literature.

Dr. Hartley is fine arts photographer with more than 65 years of experience in the field. He has exhibited more than 150 photographs through private collections and esteemed national museums, including the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. He provided his photography to the book "The Little Italy," and also authored "Shakespeare's Living Cities." Dr. Hartley is also the author and co-editor of "The Sociology of the Arts," and is a contributing author for "The Art of the CEO".

Since 2008, Dr. Hartley has been the owner of Duncan Hartley Fine Art Photography since. He began his career as the owner of Duncan Photography from 1955 to 1964 before working as an instructor in the department of English at Wayne State University from 1969 to 1971. He has also served as an assistant professor at William Paterson University from 1971 to 1974, an administrator for educational resources for the Young Presidents Organization from 1973 to 1978, was the director of planned giving at Carroll University from 1978 to 1980, and the director of capital gifts with the Greater New York Council for the Boy Scouts of America from 1980 to 1984.

Dr. Hartley also served as an executive director of the president's council and the director of individual giving for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from 1984 to 1996, as well as the associated dean for development and alumni affairs at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine from 1996 to 2003.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle