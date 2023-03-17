CryptoCurrencyWire Designated Official Newswire for Paris Blockchain Week

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, is pleased to announce that CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW") has been chosen by Chain of Events ("CoE") , an event organizer specializing in conferences and trade events for blockchain universe professionals, to serve as the official newswire for the 4 th edition of Paris Blockchain Week ("PBW ") . The event will be held from March 20 –24 at the Le Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

PBW is a week-long blockchain extravaganza, showcasing world-class exhibitions, insightful keynotes, engaging workshops and exciting networking events. Thousands of attendees, including seasoned professionals, blockchain enthusiasts, policy leaders and investors, are expected to participate in the upcoming conference, with 60% of the footfall comprising C-suite leadership. 400+ speakers will share their expertise with the audience and delve deep into the latest developments in blockchain technology and its potential applications across a range of industries.

The week will host several events, with the flagship two-day Paris Blockchain Week Summit ("PBWS") scheduled for March 22–23, drawing on four key themes:

Tech Builders

Public Policy

Enterprise Blockchain

Open Finance

The PBWS alone is expected to attract over 6,000 of the brightest minds and will showcase presentations from 270+ industry speakers in a variety of session formats.

Web3XP is a single-day forum scheduled for March 21 with a focus on leveraging Web3 technologies to drive business growth, brand recognition, corporate strategy and innovative use cases and to shed light on the nuts and bolts of incorporating commercially viable technology, digital assets and NFTs into day-to-day operations.

The Web3XP will host 20 enthralling panel discussions, 32 actionable keynotes, 160+ speakers and 4 content tracks – Brands and Web3 Economy; Marketing in Web3; Web3 Art and the Market; and Investing in Web3: Culture and Entertainment.

The PBW will also include the ultimate tech experience, a three-day hackathon from March 17-19 for developers to push the envelope of blockchain technology; a Talent Fair that will bring together recruiters and job seekers in Crypto, Web3 and Digital Assets industries; the keenly-awaited Start-Up Competition featuring exciting pitching competitions and offering over $2M in prizes, grants, funding and credits; Investors Day , an event dedicated to sharing market insights on blockchain-related investing; while the highly respected PBW Industry Awards ceremony will take place on March 23.

The PBW will host high-powered networking events to facilitate rapport-building, accelerate deal-making and expand both personal and professional networks in an atmosphere primed for business efficiency. Social events shall include a VIP Dinner, the PBW Official Party and Wrap-up Brunch, as well as exclusive side events such as Wine and Cheese Tastings, stunning péniche parties and relaxed cocktail parties.

On March 21, an invitation-only, once-in-a-lifetime special treat awaits select attendees inside the Pyramid and Musée du Louvre. Alongside a Louvre guide, invitees will embark on a thrilling tour to discover the museum's greatest masterpieces for the most enchanting of evenings.

A full schedule of events is available here: https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/schedule

Prominent industry speakers who will share invaluable insights across a wide spectrum of pressing issues include world-renowned experts such as Joseph Lubin , co-founder of Ethereum, CEO and co-founder of ConsenSys; Alexis Ohanian , founder of Seven Seven Six; Silvio Macali , founder of Algorand; Jean-Noël Barrot , French minister for digital transition and telecommunications; Tim Draper , founder and managing partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network; and Pierre Gasly , French F1 racing driver.

As the event's official newswire, CCW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination, article and editorial syndication, enhanced press release services and a total news coverage solution to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. Leveraging its unique communications capabilities, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

IBN will deploy an array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the overall event through its multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels, including 50+ IBN brands with an outreach of 2+ million.

"IBN is a global leader in communications outreach and has a stellar track record of engaging with target audiences across a wide portfolio of brands. We are pleased to have IBN's CryptoCurrencyWire on board again and appreciate the network's ability to generate broader interest among blockchain professionals and crypto enthusiasts alike," said Arnaud Damien, head of global marketing for Chain of Events.

"We are grateful to continue working alongside the energetic teams at Chain of Events and Paris Blockchain Week. With the rising integration of blockchain technology throughout various industries, we are pleased to have such a strong stake in the growing movement taking place around the world," said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. "CryptoCurrencyWire and IBN are leveraging an extensive network of downstream specialist publishers to drive visibility in the United States, Europe and internationally."

With the recent breakthroughs in blockchain technology, it is crucial that individuals and organizations stay up to date with the latest developments, but also continue to strengthen their professional networks while consolidation takes place across the industry-wide ecosystem. The immersive nature of Paris Blockchain Week ensures that it is a uniquely engaging event and is itself key to shaping the future of blockchain technology in the years to come.

