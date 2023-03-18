Pregnancy After UFE: UFE Fibroid Centers Feature Patient Success Story

Shay Johnson, host of "A Day With Shay" takes over USA Fibroid Centers' IG site on Monday, March 20. She will discuss pregnancy after UFE with a patient who conceived 9 months after treatment. Patient Yvette Foy is grateful to USA Fibroid Centers for providing an option to treat her fibroids and conceive her first child.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador and host Shay Johnson talks with UFE patient Yvette Foy and USA Fibroid Centers Medical Director, Dr. Aaron Shiloh about her successful pregnancy after UFE treatment on Monday, March 20, at 7:00 p.m. [EST] on her Instagram Live show: A Day with Shay.

Foy, who was treated in the USA Fibroid Centers office in Philadelphia, PA, said she originally was advised to get a hysterectomy. “But I wanted to get pregnant,” the 37-year-old explained. I think when I had fibroids, I didn’t get pregnant because the tumors were too big."

Instead, Foy had a minimally invasive fibroid treatment called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). This leading-edge treatment can help alleviate painful and uncomfortable fibroid symptoms while leaving the uterus intact.

Foy is joined by Dr. Shiloh, medical director at USA Fibroid Centers, which has over 40 centers nationwide. Dr. Shiloh, M.D., is board certified in both radiology and interventional radiology and performed Foy’s UFE. In addition to his expertise in minimally invasive image-guided treatments, such as uterine fibroid embolization, he has extensive experience performing surgical and interventional oncology procedures.

“Fibroids can sometimes cause fertility issues and even complications during pregnancy or childbirth,” said Dr. Shiloh. “We advise patients who suffer from fibroids or suspect they do, to get screened and consider treatment before getting pregnant.”

The important fact that Dr. Shiloh wants to focus on is that many of his patients do get pregnant after UFE treatment.

Johnson, best known for her performances in music videos and on reality TV shows like “Love and Hip-Hop Miami” hosts a “Day With Shay” on the Instagram account of USA Fibroid Centers. The IG event focuses on fibroids awareness, which are benign tumors that affect millions of women. Shay, who has battled fibroid disease, holds regular day-long events that offer her followers to engage more personally and learn about fibroids and other health topics.

The "Day With Shay" Instagram Live is a free event and airs on USA Fibroid Centers’ Instagram site. For more information about fibroids, symptoms, and treatment options, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 855-615-2555.

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.