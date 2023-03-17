Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Italian MFA Secretary General Guariglia

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke via phone today with Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia.  The Deputy Secretary thanked Ambassador Guariglia for Italy’s contributions to peace and security in the Mediterranean.  They discussed shared concerns about Tunisia’s economic and political reforms and the need to find a comprehensive solution to the Mediterranean migration crisis.  The United States continues to support the Tunisian people’s aspirations for a democratic and accountable government that protects human rights and fundamental freedoms.  

