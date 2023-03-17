Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Mexico and New York

Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Oaxaca, Mexico, from March 20-22 and to New York City, New York, from March 23-25.  In Mexico, Secretary Kerry will meet with President López-Obrador and senior government officials to discuss opportunities for Mexico and the United States to accelerate work on combating the climate crisis and advancing the clean energy transition.  In New York, Secretary Kerry will speak at Ceres Global as well as meet with counterparts from partner countries.

