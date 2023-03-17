Ultra-Mobile Devices Market

rising demand for consumer mobility and the proliferation of smart devices, including wearables fuels the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Expected to Reach USD 113.83 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as-Apple, Lenovo and Samsung." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global ultra mobile devices market was valued at USD 45.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 113.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The ultra-mobile device market growth is driven by increase in trends of continuous learning & enhancement of business and extended portability. Furthermore, integration of extra feature in the device is expected to create lucrative opportunity in the global ultra-mobile device market. However, higher cost of the product and lower battery life restrains the growth of the Ultra Mobile Devices Market globally.

The Ultra Mobile Devices Market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is divided into premium ultra-mobiles, basic ultra-mobiles, and utility ultra-mobile devices. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, consumer electronic, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Industry vertical, the consumer electronics sector segment held the largest Ultra Mobile Devices Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The electronics and semiconductors sector segment is highly dependent on ultra-mobile device systems, owing to increase in population and evolution of ultra-mobile device market.

On the basis of type, the premium ultra-mobile device segment dominated the overall Ultra Mobile Devices Market Size in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in standards of living, technology awareness among people, and increase in disposable income in the emerging countries such India, Japan and South Korea.

The ultra-mobile device market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. This is attributed to emerging technologies, falling prices of consumer electronics, industrialization, and government initiatives. In addition, emerging markets offer a huge potential customer base, which attract global manufacturers. Furthermore, the IT & telecommunication industries in India are blooming, whereas the electronics market in China is expected to grow at a significant rate, which drives the growth of Ultra Mobile Devices Industry in this region

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the ultra-mobile device market, which includes Google, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo, Samsung, Sony Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. This study includes Ultra Mobile Devices Industry trends, Ultra Mobile Devices Market analysis, and future estimates to determine the future investment pockets.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• Depending on type, the premium ultra-mobile segment dominated the ultra-mobile device market in 2020. However, the utility ultra-mobile segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Forecast period.

• By industry vertical, the consumer electronic sector segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020. However, the IT & telecommunication sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Region wise, the Ultra Mobile Devices Market Size was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

