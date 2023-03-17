America’s Future Files Motion In Lake v Hobbs Election Case
Election integrity and public trust in the outcome of elections are at the core of our Republic. Arizonians deserve free, fair, and untainted elections, as do all eligible voters in this country.”VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted a motion yesterday (March 16, 2023) to the Arizona Supreme Court seeking permission to file an Amicus brief for two cases consolidated for appeal and docketed under Lake v Hobbs, Dkt No. CV-23-0046-PR. The motion was filed with three other nonprofits supporting Kari Lake and her position regarding Arizona’s 2022 election process for governor.
As background, Ms. Lake commenced litigation as the 2022 Republican nominee for governor of the state of Arizona against multiple parties, including Katie Hobbs, in her capacity of Secretary of State in charge of running Arizona’s election administration and at the same time, Ms. Lake’s Democratic opponent in the 2022 race. Ms. Hobbs could have recused herself from election responsibilities but refused.
“Election integrity and public trust in the outcome of elections are at the core of our Republic,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “It is incomprehensible as to how the ultimate decision-maker, in this case, Hobbs, made herself the guardian of election regulations, counting the votes, certifying the count, while at the same time, being one of only two candidates in the running for the highest elected office in that state, dependent on that same vote count and those same regulations. It boggles the mind! Arizonians deserve free, fair, and untainted elections, as do all eligible voters in this country.”
Aside from the bizarre circumstances of Ms. Hobbs’ refusal to recuse herself from all election responsibilities as Secretary of State during her 2022 run for governor, our Amicus brief explains other issues regarding the actual final count and verifiability of a certain number of ballots: “Maricopa County, in violation of Arizona law requiring all ballots to be counted upon retrieval from drop boxes, failed to actually count the EDDBs [election day drop ballots] transferred to a private third-party ballot counting firm, Runbeck, instead simply ‘estimating’ that it transferred some 275,000.” Significantly, “Runbeck did, in fact, count the EDDBs received from the County, a total of 263,379…” However, “Runbeck’s logs reflect 298,942 ballots, fully 35,563 more than Runbeck actually received from the County, which ballots it then sent back to Maricopa County. The number of additional ballots inserted by Runbeck is far more than the 17,117-vote certified margin of Hobbs over Lake.”
To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.
