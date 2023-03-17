David Woroboff Launches New Scholarship Program to Empower Future Business Leaders through Mentoring and Entrepreneurial Support

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long journey to becoming a professional entrepreneur, David Woroboff has established a scholarship targeting all students in the United States who aspire to become entrepreneurs. University and high school students with a strong desire to learn how to become entrepreneurs are eligible to apply for the grant. Applicants are required to participate in an essay writing competition. Mr. Woroboff will select a star student with the best essay who will receive the $1,000 award along with mentorship from David, who is an accomplished entrepreneur himself. Essays must be no longer than 1000-words, direct to the point, and answer the question presented on the scholarship website. Students may send their applications in a Word format to apply@davidworoboffscholarship.com. Along with the essay, students must provide their full name, address, phone number, email address, educational background, current school, and their GPA, and a short bio.

David Woroboff has an impressive academic background, having earned a BA in Business Administration from SUNY Albany, an MS in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California, an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Certificate in Marketing from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He worked at Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Hughes Electronics as their corporate director of strategy. At AT&T Bell Laboratories, he worked on top-secret federal communication technology. He was part of the small team that developed DirecTV. David Woroboff is now the CEO of 24/7 Call-A-Doc, a telemedicine and online mental health care pioneer.

This scholarship program is a significant step in the right direction, as it will help support struggling entrepreneurs. If any applicants have questions or require more information about the David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, they may fill out the contact form on the website's contact page to send him a note. Don't be afraid to contact colleges or groups that want to be involved with the scholarship. David Woroboff appreciates everyone's involvement. He is committed to supporting these young people financially so that they can focus on their studies without worrying about finances. He hopes that every qualified student will submit their application and consider this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

