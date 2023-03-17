Governor Phil Scott Appoints Melanie Carpenter to Lamoille-2 House Seat

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Melanie Carpenter, of Hyde Park, to the vacant Lamoille-2 seat in the House of Representatives. Carpenter replaces former Rep. Kate Donnally, who resigned last month.

“Melanie will bring a diverse perspective to the House, as a business owner, farmer, and former educator,” said Governor Scott. “I look forward to working with her on shared priorities like housing, rural economic development, and more.”

Carpenter currently owns and operates Zack Woods Herb Farm in Hyde Park, where she employs many local Vermonters. She previously served as principal of Stowe Middle School from 2008 to 2013. She was also a 7th and 8th grade teacher and literacy specialist at Peoples Academy Middle School in Morrisville from 2000 to 2008.

"I'm excited and honored to receive the Governor's appointment to the Lamoille-2 House seat. There are many important issues facing our state today and I look forward to being able to participate in this dynamic legislative session,” said Carpenter. “As a representative of a rural district, I’m very interested in the work being done to advance and strengthen affordable housing, mental health care, and support for agriculture & land stewardship. There is a lot to learn coming into the session mid-term, but I’m willing to work hard and am thankful to be able to represent my community.”

Carpenter received a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont in biology and a master's in arts at Johnson State College for education. She also attended St. Michael’s college to receive licensure in middle school administration. She has lived in Hyde Park since 1999. In her free time, she enjoys skiing, mountain biking and spending time with her daughter and their Australian cattle dog.

A courtesy photo can be found by clicking here.