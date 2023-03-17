EarlyBirds Can Help Biotech and Healthcare Organizations Address Health Needs and Priorities

/EIN News/ -- Forde, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds is leveraging the power of its open innovation ecosystem and innovation maps to help researchers and companies succeed in the competitive biotech and healthcare industries. Readers can find out more about the OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform with services at earlybirds.io.

Biotech is rapidly developing and showing the potential to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare. The world was reminded of its importance when biopharmaceutical innovators rose to the challenge posed by the 2020 COVID pandemic and delivered effective vaccines at scale within a couple of years. So, though the pandemic claimed millions of lives around the world, it also ended up boosting the research and development of the vaccine’s underlying mRNA technology and established it as a viable vector for future vaccine research. It was a silver lining in one of the most traumatic events in human history.

Today, scientists and researchers are more hopeful than ever about the future of biotechnology, specifically the implementation of its discoveries in healthcare. Understanding the human body and its physiological and molecular processes can lead to the prevention and cure of many diseases. Healthcare can also benefit from biotechnology products that harness this knowledge and offer more accurate diagnoses, eliminate side effects from life-saving medications, and even create safer more effective vaccines.

One of the most promising technological applications in the domain is AI. For example, machine learning algorithms can collect a large corpus of medical history for one patient and then customize treatments for them, a task that is unimaginable for many nations’ already stressed healthcare systems. AI also gives researchers hope to monitor and detect trends of disease outbreaks while they are still contained and prevent another global pandemic. All the granular data collected by private and government healthcare providers around the world can be data-mined to reveal new patterns and inferences that remained hidden due to a lack of funding. Other biotech innovations that can shape the future of mankind include affordable genomic testing, discovering new therapeutic applications for biomolecules found in plant and animal life, replacement protein therapies, gene therapy, cell transplants, biopolymers, and more.

EarlyBirds cofounder Jeff Penrose talks about what it will take to unlock the true potential that biotechnology offers by saying, “Realizing the possibilities of biotech will require progressive businesses, governments, and innovators, including startups, scaleups, and mature companies, to collaborate to achieve these goals. The World Economic Forum also astutely realized that since innovation usually moves much faster than what public bodies can keep up with, there needs to be in place a robust legal framework, crafted in collaboration with industry leaders, that allows innovators to thrive. Finally, governments can step up and establish roadmaps that are backed up by funding to incentivize private businesses and academia working in biotech. We welcome government officials and industry professionals to sign up as Early Adopters at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter and discover innovators who are pushing the boundary in biotechnology.”

An EarlyBirds biotechnology innovation map could be developed for government agencies and the commercial sector to gain insight into the global capabilities of the core themes and subthemes. The innovation map is updated every day and will grow and change in shape as the significant capabilities of the biotechnology industry change. This map has many applications, such as offering industry capability insights, securing innovators, developing sovereign capabilities, leveraging partner countries, solving a wicked problem, and speeding up the pace of technology adoption.

The EarlyBirds platform has over 4.5 million innovators. The company also offers the Explorer program which is designed to accelerate the technological innovation process for the entire organization as a service. The Explorer program’s key features include quarterly and monthly innovation days, weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organization, a focus on specific types of innovations, a platform enterprise license, and a nominated SME for the business. The Challenger program, on the other hand, is for organizations that want to focus on just one particular issue at a time and reach an outcome in weeks.

