MCA Provides 10 Percent Off in Honor of Its New Website

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marcom Content by Ashley, LLC (MCA) updates its website to provide businesses with helpful marketing services and tips. In addition, to help other companies transition to faster and custom-built websites, the company is providing an initial discount of 10 percent.

"By updating to this new CMS (content management system), we can now get our clients what they need faster while improving our search engine optimization," Ashley Jones, chief executive officer of MCA, said. "Google has repeatedly stated that fast websites improve rankings, so we prioritized this for 2023."

MCA's transition to a custom CMS is increasing speed and functionality for those looking to browse the website for marketing and communications services and resources. The company's old CMS had a lot of unnecessary code, slowing down load times for website pages. In addition, the website's theme changed, breaking some of its functionality.

The new CMS does not rely on a theme or third-party software, making updates simple and fast. It also provides better security since the older website was vulnerable to malware and hackers.

"The new website is literally 18 times faster than the old version," Jones said. "The website is optimized for performance since we now have complete control over design and functionality."

MCA offers an integrated marketing approach to clients, meaning they are about creating a unified user experience through marketing and communications efforts. Whether it be new or traditional media, MCA believes it all needs to work together to communicate a consistent message to the audience effectively.

The services MCA provides include copywriting, communications, digital and strategy. The company does one-off projects and provides customizable packages for ongoing work throughout the year. To learn more about MCA, visit http://www.marcomcontentbyashley.com.

About MCA:

Marcom Content by Ashley, LLC (MCA) offers copywriting, communications, digital and strategy. Working in a variety of markets, MCA can work with many messages and target any audience. MCA revolutionizes traditional marketing by bringing it into the now by aligning it to the modern-day funnel. With a solid understanding of the marketing mix, MCA works with content to make it impactful and relatable, no matter where the audience is at in the buyer's journey. For more information, visit http://www.marcomcontentbyashley.com.

Ashley Jones, MCA, 1 330.324.4755, ashley@marcomcontent.com

