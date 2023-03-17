QuickLogic to Exhibit at GOMACTech 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation QUIK, a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it will be exhibiting at GOMACTech 23 on March 21st and 22nd at the Town and Country San Diego, in San Diego, CA.

Visit QuickLogic's booth and learn how the company's thirty years of programmable logic experience enables it to deliver high performance and low power eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices tailored for the needs of your program. QuickLogic's design methodology, called Australis, is based on a highly automated ASIC-like workflow that enables rapid architecture exploration to optimize the FPGA technology for your power, performance, area, and environmental constraints. The company offers rad-hard eFPGA IP and FPGA devices for mission-critical applications built from this flow. All of the Australis-generated eFPGA IP cores and FPGA devices are supported by QuickLogic's Aurora FPGA User Tools, based on 100% open-source software components that enable full transparency and product longevity.

Exhibit Dates and Times:

Tuesday, March 21: 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wednesday, March 22: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Booth: 403

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation QUIK is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

