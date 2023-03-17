Court Allows Remain in Mexico Lawsuit to Move Forward

ENGLISH AND SPANISH VERSIONS

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — On Wednesday, a federal court largely denied the Biden administration’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit, Immigrant Defenders Law Center et al. v. Mayorkas, brought on behalf of people seeking asylum who were stranded outside the United States as a result of the Trump administration’s unlawful “Remain in Mexico” policy. In its decision the court declared that, if true, the Plaintiffs’ allegations would amount to “acute and sweeping violations” of their “bedrock rights.” The court also granted the Plaintiffs’ motion for class certification, meaning they will be permitted to represent a larger class of similarly-situated individuals who had their cases terminated or received final removal orders under the original incarnation of the policy during the Trump administration.

“The court got it right. It is baffling that the government would even attempt to defend the grievous harms inflicted by a policy that the administration itself has condemned, citing its ‘unjustifiable human costs,’” said Melissa Crow, Director of Litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS). “The court rightly noted that Congress did not authorize the government to implement the policy in a way that would undermine the right to apply for asylum. We will continue to fight vigorously to ensure that all asylum seekers who remain in legal limbo as a result of the Remain in Mexico policy have a meaningful opportunity to present their claims.”

Introduced in 2019, the Remain in Mexico policy forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their U.S. immigration court dates just south of the border, in some of the most dangerous cities in the world. Trapped in Mexico, few had access to U.S. legal services, and many fell victim to grave violence. Conditions were so perilous that many asylum seekers subject to the policy, including some of the plaintiffs in the Immigrant Defenders Law Center case, were unable to return to the border for their court hearings and subsequently denied protection, as acknowledged in the government's own memorandum terminating the policy. Less than two percent of asylum seekers subject to Remain in Mexico were ultimately granted asylum.

The Biden administration denounced Remain in Mexico and suspended the policy immediately upon assuming office. Though the administration’s initial attempts to terminate the policy were challenged by anti-immigrant state politicians, last summer the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the government and advocates, holding that the government had authority to end the policy. Yet thousands of asylum seekers who were subjected to the policy continue to languish outside the United States, with no end in sight.

“We applaud the federal court’s ruling denying the government’s request to dismiss the case and certifying a class. Remain in Mexico was a legal and human rights debacle that infringed on the rights of asylum seekers, leaving them stranded in perilous conditions with no way to pursue their asylum claims,” said Alvaro M. Huerta, Director of Litigation & Advocacy at Immigrant Defenders Law Center. “The court’s ruling is a welcome step in the ultimate vindication of our clients’ — and every asylum seeker’s — rights. Everyone subjected to the disastrous Remain in Mexico program deserves a fair opportunity to seek protection under our nation’s asylum laws.”

“We commend the Hon. Judge Jesus G. Bernal for certifying the classes in our lawsuit and denying the federal government’s motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ claims regarding their right to apply for asylum, access counsel, and obtain a full and fair hearing. It is long past time that the individuals placed in ‘Remain in Mexico’ receive the justice and safety in the U.S. that they deserve,” said Jewish Family Service of San Diego Directing Attorney Luis Gonzalez. “Asylum seekers should have access to protection in the U.S. instead of being left in perilous situations across the border when they are already fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries. We must get back to centering humanity.”

“The Remain in Mexico policy was a human rights travesty that enshrined white nationalist ideals,” said Stephanie M. Alvarez-Jones, staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center's Immigrant Justice Project. “Our brave individual plaintiffs and class members are still suffering the impacts of that cruel policy. The court’s decision to certify our class and deny the government's request to throw out this case will allow us to continue litigating the majority of our claims. This ruling is a recognition of the horrors caused by the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy and a first step in remedying those harms and achieving justice for thousands of families.”

“The Remain in Mexico policy forced tens of thousands of people into precarious and life-threatening situations with no recourse,” said Victoria Neilson, Supervising Director at the National Immigration Project. “This decision is a victory for the many people who were denied their right to seek asylum and affirms that the government has a responsibility to address the inhumanity, suffering, and disaster that it manufactured through this callous policy.”

“While the Remain in Mexico policy has slipped out of the headlines and out of sight for many, its deadly and discriminatory effects continue to impact thousands of people who were denied a fair opportunity to apply for asylum in the United States,” said Kelsey Provo, Supervisory Senior Attorney with Innovation Law Lab. “Yesterday’s order is a victory for those who faced terrible violence and who were prevented from understanding their asylum proceedings and, in many cases, even attending their hearings. The order is also a victory for the uniform right to apply for asylum. No presidential administration has the authority to undermine or restrict this right in the discriminatory way that Remain in Mexico did.”

Plaintiffs in the case are Immigrant Defenders Law Center and Jewish Family Service of San Diego — organizations providing representation to asylum seekers — and 11 people seeking asylum who were subject to Remain in Mexico. Counsel for the plaintiffs are the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, Innovation Law Lab, National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, along with pro bono partner Arnold & Porter.

Tribunal Permite que Siga Adelante la Demanda en el Caso de la Política de Permanecer en México

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Este miércoles, un tribunal federal denegó en gran parte la moción del gobierno del Presidente Biden para descartar la demanda en el caso Immigrant Defenders Law Center et al. v. Mayorkas, presentada en nombre de personas que buscan asilo y que quedaron varadas fuera de los Estados Unidos como resultado de la política ilegal de la administración Trump de "Permanece en México." En su fallo, el tribunal declaró que, de ser comprobadas, las alegaciones de los Demandantes constituirían "violaciones agudas y generalizadas" de los "derechos fundamentales” de los Demandantes.

El tribunal también concedió la moción de los Demandantes para certificar la acción colectiva, lo que significa que se permitirá que los Demandantes representen a un amplio número de personas, incluídas aquéllas cuyos casos fueron cerrados o quienes recibieron órdenes de deportación final bajo la política original radicada por el gobierno del ex-Presidente Trump.

"El tribunal tomo la decisión correcta. Es desconcertante que el gobierno continúe defendiendo los graves daños infligidos por una política que la propia administración ha condenado, citando sus 'costos humanos injustificables,'" dijo Melissa Crow, Directora de Litigio del Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS). "El tribunal señaló correctamente que el Congreso no autorizó al gobierno a aplicar la política de forma que se le podría negar a una persona el derecho a solicitar asilo. Seguiremos luchando enérgicamente para garantizar que todos los solicitantes de asilo que permanecen en el limbo legal a causa de la política de Permanece en México tengan una oportunidad significativa de presentar sus reclamos."

Introducida en 2019, la política conocida como “Permanece en México” obligó a decenas de miles de solicitantes de asilo a que esperaran sus citas de audiencia en las cortes de inmigración de Estados Unidos justo al sur de la frontera, en algunas de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo. Atrapados en México, pocos tenían acceso a servicios legales estadounidenses y muchos fueron víctimas de graves actos de violencia. Las condiciones eran tan peligrosas que muchos solicitantes de asilo sujetos a la política, incluyendo algunos de los demandantes en el caso del Immigrant Defenders Law Center, no pudieron regresar a la frontera para sus audiencias y posteriormente se les denegó la protección, como reconoce en el propio memorando del gobierno que pone fin a la política. Menos del dos por ciento de los solicitantes de asilo sujetos a la política "Permanece en México" pudieron obtener asilo.

El gobierno del Presidente Biden denunció esta política y la suspendió inmediatamente después de que Biden asumiera el cargo. Aunque los intentos iniciales de la administración de poner fin a la política fueron impugnados por gobiernos estatales de sesgo antinmigrante, el verano pasado la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos decidió a favor del gobierno y de los defensores de inmigrantes, determinando que el gobierno tenía la autoridad para poner fin a la política. Sin embargo, miles de solicitantes de asilo sometidos a la política siguen languideciendo fuera de Estados Unidos, sin resolución en sus casos.

"Aplaudimos la decisión del tribunal federal de denegar la petición del gobierno de desestimar el caso y la certificación de la acción colectiva. ‘Permanece en México’ fue una debacle legal y de derechos humanos que infringió los derechos de los solicitantes de asilo, dejándolos varados en condiciones peligrosas sin ninguna manera de llevar a cabo sus solicitudes de asilo," dijo Alvaro M. Huerta, Director de Litigio y Defensa del Immigrant Defenders Law Center. "El fallo del tribunal es un paso positivo en la vindicación definitiva de los derechos de nuestros clientes y de todos los solicitantes de asilo. Todas las personas sometidas a la desastrosa política de Permanece en México merecen una oportunidad justa de buscar protección bajo las leyes de asilo de nuestra nación."

"Elogiamos al Honorable Juez Jesús G. Bernal por certificar la acción colectiva de nuestra demanda y negar la moción del gobierno federal para desestimar las reclamaciones de los Demandantes sobre sus derechos a solicitar asilo, el acceso a un abogado, y una audiencia completa y justa. Ya es hora de que las personas afectadas por 'Permanece en México' reciban la justicia y la seguridad en los EE.UU. que se merecen," dijo el abogado director del Servicio Familiar Judío de San Diego, Luis González. "Los solicitantes de asilo deben tener acceso a protección en los EE.UU. en lugar de ser dejados en situaciones inseguras al otro lado de la frontera cuando ya están huyendo de la violencia y la persecución en sus países de origen. Debemos volver a centrarnos en la humanidad."

"La política de Permanece en México fue una parodia de los derechos humanos y que consagró los ideales nacionalistas blancos," dijo Stephanie M. Alvarez-Jones, abogada del Proyecto de Justicia Migrante del Southern Poverty Law Center. “Nuestros valientes demandantes e integrantes de la acción colectiva siguen sufriendo los impactos de esa cruel política. La decisión del tribunal de certificar nuestra acción colectiva y denegar la solicitud del gobierno de desechar este caso nos permitirá continuar litigando la mayoría de nuestros reclamos. El fallo es un reconocimiento de los horrores causados por la política de Permanece en México y un primer paso para remediar esos daños y lograr justicia para miles de familias."

"La política de Permanecer en México forzó a decenas de miles de personas a situaciones precarias y de riesgo contra sus vidas sin ningún recurso," dijo Victoria Neilson, Directora Supervisora en el Proyecto Nacional de Inmigración. "Esta decisión es una victoria para muchas personas a las que se les negó su derecho a solicitar asilo y afirma que el gobierno tiene la responsabilidad de abordar la inhumanidad, el sufrimiento y el desastre que fabricó a través de esta política insensible."

"Aunque la política de Permanece en México ha desaparecido de los titulares y de vista para muchos, sus efectos letales y discriminatorios continúan impactando a miles de personas a quienes se les negó una oportunidad justa de solicitar asilo en los Estados Unidos," dijo Kelsey Provo, Abogada Senior Supervisora de Innovation Law Lab. "El fallo de ayer es una victoria para los que se enfrentaron a una violencia terrible y a quienes se les impidió entender sus procedimientos de asilo y, en muchos casos, incluso asistir a sus audiencias. La orden es también una victoria para el derecho uniforme a solicitar asilo. Ninguna administración presidencial tiene autoridad para socavar o restringir este derecho de la forma discriminatoria en que lo hizo Permanecer en México."

Los demandantes en el caso son Immigrant Defenders Law Center y Jewish Family Service of San Diego — organizaciones que proporcionan representación a los solicitantes de asilo — y 11 personas solicitantes de asilo quienes fueron subjetas a Permanece en México. Los abogados de los demandantes son el Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, Innovation Law Lab, National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild, y el Southern Poverty Law Center, así como la firma de abogados Arnold & Porter.

