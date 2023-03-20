Nutrition Response Testing® Helps Chiropractors Increase Value and Results
Ulan Nutritional Systems clinical protocol and practice management systems have helped many chiropractors expand their practice.
Becoming a Clinical Master of Nutrition Response Testing has allowed me to become a confident and ethical healer - someone people can trust to deliver value and results.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report from the Milbank Quarterly, a multidisciplinary journal of health and health policy, revealed that chiropractors are experiencing increasing pressure to show demonstrable value and results. Reports like this one, coupled with a sudden flood of media coverage on the role nutrition plays in health and wellness, has led to an increased demand for nutrition services that get results.
— Shannon Roznay D.C.
The notion of chiropractors including nutrition in their practice is not new. D.D Palmer, the founder of chiropractic, stated in the Chiropractor’s Adjuster, “Are you going to continue to treat the recurring subluxation, or are you going to get the white flour out of the patient’s diet?”
Dr. Freddie Ulan developed a complete training in Nutrition Response Testing to provide chiropractors and other holistic practitioners with a protocol that gives patients that added benefit of individualized nutrition support.
One chiropractor who has had success with Nutrition Response Testing is Dr. Shannon Roznay. She had big goals when she completed her chiropractic raining. However, she discovered that she was not getting the results she wanted with her patients.
“I felt something was missing,” says Roznay. “Then I met someone who was getting excellent results with patients, and I asked what she was doing.”
This chiropractor told Roznay that she was helping patients with nutrition, in addition to the chiropractic treatments. She explained that she was using whole food, natural supplements and testing them with muscle testing in a holistic way, and it was making an incredible difference to the results she was getting.
Although she had $100,000 in student loan debts from Chiropractic school, and her practice was not yet viable, Roznay decided to attend a seminar on Nutrition Response Testing because she needed to find a protocol that would deliver value and results.
“At the seminar I heard from other chiropractors that they had felt the same way I did and that by using Nutrition Response Testing they were getting stellar results,” said Roznay. “Also, having a cash practice and not having to deal with insurance resonated with me.”
She started her training with Ulan Nutritional Systems right away and within a year had completed the Advanced Clinical Training. as well as all the practice management courses. Soon after introducing Nutrition Response Testing to her practice she was getting the results she had always wanted, and one year later she had a successful, all-cash business. Last year her practice revenue was $1,300,000.
“I had lost sight of my original goal of helping others and I was just trying to survive and pay off my debts,” says Roznay. “Becoming a Clinical Master of Nutrition Response Testing has allowed me to become a confident and ethical healer - someone people can trust to deliver value and results.”
