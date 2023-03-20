SolutionInn Unlocks Access to Thousands of Free Textbooks for USA Students
EINPresswire.com/ -- USA, 20th March 2023: SolutionInn, an educational web portal, announces thousands of free textbooks and study guides for students in the USA. The company aims to bring down the financial burden of students empowering them to complete their degrees and pursue successful careers. These free textbooks help students who are burdened with tuition fees and costly compulsive course materials to save some dollars and release mental stress.
The consistently increasing education costs, tuition fees, and textbook prices are not behind the scene. The average cost of a textbook for college-level studies is around $105, whereas a hard copy book is normally priced at $400. An undergraduate student at a four-year public university pays $1,200 on average for books for one academic year. In various studies on increasing educational costs, students were found struggling to earn more and spend less, even sometimes skipping their meals, to pay for compulsive textbooks and academic material.
Some students borrow money and get financial aid to purchase expensive textbooks. A number of students do not buy a textbook because of its price, even knowing its consequences on their grades and degree. An upsurge is also noticed in the cost of eBooks and digital course materials. However, most teachers believe that print textbooks provide greater and easier learning than eBooks.
After a detailed analysis of the financial expenses of students and the average costs of college textbooks, SolutionInn planned to establish free textbook access for graduate and postgraduate students in the USA. Anyone can explore the immense collection of books created by the education support service company by going to their website for free textbooks and can find thousands of textbooks and millions of study guides on different subjects. The textbook section covers various subjects, including but not limited to business, engineering, computer science, humanities, social sciences, science, communication, management, psychology, and mathematics. This campaign also unlocks access to some of the most expensive textbooks priced above $300.
Students can find their required textbook with the book name, author name, or International Standard Book Number (ISBN). Once they find their book, they provide their shipping location and the company delivers the book to their provided address. It is pertinent to mention here that the company does not charge shipment charges and provides students with textbooks for absolutely free. With free textbooks, students get free study membership, which unlocks access to 2 million textbook solutions. The company also has a return policy. If they want to return the book for any reason, they can send it back within 21 days of the delivery.
The endeavor of the SolutionInn to support the students in the USA continues. The company also provides opportunities to seek guidance and educational support from subject matter experts without discrimination. Meanwhile, it announces scholarships for brilliant students, letting them win cash rewards covering a nominal portion of their education expenses. The students with high GPAs and exceptional performances in games and extra-curricular activities have great chances of winning cash support under this scholarship program.
The experts working at SolutionInn are ready to provide career guides to students informing them about the highest-paying careers in the USA market. They also offer valuable advice on self-development and in-demand communication, management, and leadership skills. Overall, the company gets students through their education and prepares them for career growth.
Fawad Saleem
The consistently increasing education costs, tuition fees, and textbook prices are not behind the scene. The average cost of a textbook for college-level studies is around $105, whereas a hard copy book is normally priced at $400. An undergraduate student at a four-year public university pays $1,200 on average for books for one academic year. In various studies on increasing educational costs, students were found struggling to earn more and spend less, even sometimes skipping their meals, to pay for compulsive textbooks and academic material.
Some students borrow money and get financial aid to purchase expensive textbooks. A number of students do not buy a textbook because of its price, even knowing its consequences on their grades and degree. An upsurge is also noticed in the cost of eBooks and digital course materials. However, most teachers believe that print textbooks provide greater and easier learning than eBooks.
After a detailed analysis of the financial expenses of students and the average costs of college textbooks, SolutionInn planned to establish free textbook access for graduate and postgraduate students in the USA. Anyone can explore the immense collection of books created by the education support service company by going to their website for free textbooks and can find thousands of textbooks and millions of study guides on different subjects. The textbook section covers various subjects, including but not limited to business, engineering, computer science, humanities, social sciences, science, communication, management, psychology, and mathematics. This campaign also unlocks access to some of the most expensive textbooks priced above $300.
Students can find their required textbook with the book name, author name, or International Standard Book Number (ISBN). Once they find their book, they provide their shipping location and the company delivers the book to their provided address. It is pertinent to mention here that the company does not charge shipment charges and provides students with textbooks for absolutely free. With free textbooks, students get free study membership, which unlocks access to 2 million textbook solutions. The company also has a return policy. If they want to return the book for any reason, they can send it back within 21 days of the delivery.
The endeavor of the SolutionInn to support the students in the USA continues. The company also provides opportunities to seek guidance and educational support from subject matter experts without discrimination. Meanwhile, it announces scholarships for brilliant students, letting them win cash rewards covering a nominal portion of their education expenses. The students with high GPAs and exceptional performances in games and extra-curricular activities have great chances of winning cash support under this scholarship program.
The experts working at SolutionInn are ready to provide career guides to students informing them about the highest-paying careers in the USA market. They also offer valuable advice on self-development and in-demand communication, management, and leadership skills. Overall, the company gets students through their education and prepares them for career growth.
Fawad Saleem
SolutionInn
fawad@solutioninn.com
Visit us on social media:
Other