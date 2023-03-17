Iridium CE Wins Prestigious NAMEC 2022 Award for Best Practice in Enduring Material Educational Design

The company is dedicated to providing high-quality continuing education activities that further the competence, and clinical practice of healthcare providers.

APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iridium CE is thrilled to announce it is the recipient of the prestigious NAMEC 2022 Award for Best Practice in Enduring Material Educational Design Iridium Continuing Education is an independent continuing medical education company that utilizes its expertise in instructional design to create a variety of accredited live and enduring activities that helps translate new data into clinical practice. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality continuing education activities that further the knowledge, competence, and clinical practice of healthcare providers.In the company’s most recent news, Iridium CE has won the NAMEC 2022 Award for Best Practice in Enduring Material Educational Design for its innovative program entitled, Ushering in a New Era in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease and Anemia : Appreciating the Patient Burden, Exploring Pathways and Pathogenesis, Reflecting on the New and Emerging Data. Criteria identified for the award indicate that the design should meet identified needs and learning preferences of the intended audience, be interactive, apply adult learning principles, and facilitate assessment of outcomes in terms of Moore’s Level 4 or higher.“Our program is a certified, multi-platform educational initiative designed for U.S.-based nephrology healthcare professionals (HCPs) that offers a blending of both social media and traditional learning formats,” says founder of Iridium CE, Melissa Wiles. “The utilization of multiple communication channels to engage learners is an innovative strategy that increases the likelihood of the content reaching its target audience, in order to meet clinicians’ evolving educational needs in the modern digital age. The outcomes support that social media should be regarded as an effective and necessary component of a comprehensive educational program. The evidence presented brings the medical education community one step closer to that goal.”Ushering in a New Era in the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease and Anemia: Appreciating the Patient Burden, Exploring Pathways and Pathogenesis, Reflecting on the New and Emerging Data was jointly provided by Global Education Group and Iridium Continuing. This educational activity is supported by an independent educational grant from GSK.For more information about Iridium CE, please visit https://www.iridiumce.com/ About the CompanyIridium Continuing Education creates educational activities that are innovative, timely and relevant to the daily practice of the healthcare providers it serves. The company focuses on developing innovative continuing education activities that engage the learner where they are in order to accelerate the pace from “lab to life.” The ultimate goal of Iridium CE is to improve the lives of patients through evidenced-based care.