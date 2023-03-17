Joint Statement on U.S.–Ireland Science and Technology Cooperation

The following joint statement was released by the United States, Ireland, and Northern Ireland at the 27th meeting of the U.S.-Ireland Research and Development Partnership Steering Group.

Begin Text:

Officials from the United States, Ireland, and Northern Ireland gathered on March 14 at the Department of State for the 27th meeting of the U.S.-Ireland Research and Development Partnership (U.S.-I R&D Partnership) Steering Group. Jason Donovan, Director of the Office of Science & Technology Cooperation at the U.S. Department of State, chaired the meeting, while Professor Mark Ferguson for Ireland, and Noel Lavery for Northern Ireland served as co-chairs.

The U.S.-I R&D Partnership discussions covered collaboration in research and development areas including: nanoscale science and engineering, sensors and sensor networks, telecommunications, energy and sustainability, cybersecurity, health, and agriculture. Participants also discussed further areas of mutual interest for future co-operation, including potential supports to help commercialize the research stemming from the Partnership.

The United States, Ireland, and Northern Ireland have strong trilateral cooperation in research and development. To date over 86 transnational research projects have been successfully undertaken. Meeting attendees also had the opportunity to hear from three U.S.-I R&D Partnership projects.

On behalf of the United States, U.S. co-chair Jason Donovan delivered welcome remarks. The U.S. delegation included Sarah Scharf, Regional Program Director with the National Institutes of Health; Kristin Kuyuk, Associate Program Manager at the National Science Foundation; Dr. Barry Johnson, Division Director National Science Foundation; and Dr. Linda Molnar, Program Director and Dr. Justin Bredlau from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Co-chair and Professor Mark Ferguson, who is also Chair of the Board of the European Innovation Council for the European Commission, delivered remarks on behalf of Ireland. The delegation from Ireland included Professor Philip Nolan, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland; Dr Mairead O’Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Research Boards; and Dr. Karl Walsh, Head of the Research & CODEX Division in the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine.

Co-chair Mr. Noel Lavery delivered remarks on behalf of Northern Ireland. The delegation from Northern Ireland included Mark Lee, Director of Tertiary Education Reform at the Department for the Economy; Professor Ian Young, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Department of Health and Director of Research and Development for Health and Social Care; and Dr. Alistair Carson, Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs.

Representatives from InterTradeIreland, the cross-border Trade and Business Development Body established under the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in 1998 which supports the U.S.-I R&D Partnership, were also in attendance.

For media enquiries please contact OES-PA-DG@State.gov.

End Text.