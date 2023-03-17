CARL MITCHELL: DOUBLE THE TROUBLE
Author Carl Mitchell pens an action-packed book titled, Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Mitchell is one of the most renowned authors in the industry of writing. He wrote an enthralling book titled Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread that tells a narrative of NYPD Detective Nick Garvey and President Lenora Allison preventing a fatal plague from spreading throughout the country and into Friendship City. Lenora Allison is alerted to a twist that a second, more deadly plague will soon be released. Lenora and Nick pull every trick and work every angle to eliminate the new, murderous threat.
Amazon reviewer Nicki shares with readers that Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread is an "Action-filled Sleuth Story Set in the Future" and rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars. She added that the book is "indeed a lesson for future politics and to work towards the greater good of the country."
Author Carl Mitchell started writing at a young age with a lot of inspirations, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo, The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov, and The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway. Mitchell graduated from the Stevens Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. After more than thirty-five years as an engineer, programmer, and manager for IBM, he returned to his first love of writing short stories and into a novel.
Take an adventure by reading the action-packed book Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube