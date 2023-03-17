Heights from Home Empowers Remote Workers to Reach New Heights in their Homes

The Houston-based company is proud to provide high-quality and affordable home goods for remote workers, helping them create an ideal home office environment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heights From Home, a leading provider of high-quality and affordable home goods, is proud to empower remote workers to create their ideal home office environment.

The Heights From Home team understands that a comfortable and productive workspace is essential for remote workers. That's why the company sources artistic, functional, and innovative products for men and women from a range of vendors to provide its customers with an array of high-quality products that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing.

"Our mission is to provide our customers with the tools they need to thrive in a work-from-home world," said Ricky Rashan, Chief Executive Officer of Heights From Home. "We strive to design and source functional and aesthetically pleasing products, so our customers can feel inspired and motivated while they work."

Top-selling products include the revolutionary 2-in-1 UV Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charging Pad, which helps keep a phone free from harmful microorganisms while simultaneously charging it. Another popular product, the Shower Speaker Mini, delivers powerful and rich sound and a waterproof design, allowing it to be easily attached to any smooth surface, such as a shower wall or pool.

In addition to providing exceptional products, Heights From Home recognizes the importance of supporting those who help deliver its products safely and efficiently. The company will donate two percent of its gross sales to Postage Relief, an organization working to support the physical and mental health concerns of postal workers.

"We understand the immense pressure that delivery workers are under, especially during these unprecedented times, and we want to show our support and understanding for the challenges they face," added Rashan.

For more information on Heights From Home and its products, visit www.heightsfromhome.com.