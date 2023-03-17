Invisible Orthodontics Market, $34.7 Billion by 2031: Projection by AMR

Increase in awareness of orthodontic treatments, rise in demand for aesthetic dental treatments, and advancements in dental technology drives the growth of the global invisible orthodontics market. By product type, the clear aligners segment held the major share in 2021. By age group, the teens held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global invisible orthodontics market was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $34.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3706

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $34.7 Billion CAGR 22.6% No. of Pages in Report 370 Segments Covered Product Type, Age Group, End-User, and Region Drivers Increase in awareness of orthodontic treatments Rise in demand for aesthetic dental treatments Restraints High cost of invisible orthodontics products Few side effects associated with clear braces and lingual Braces Opportunities Rise in strategic developments among key players in the invisible orthodontics industry

Covid-19 scenario-

The orthodontic industry was impacted negatively due to the pandemic as many individuals either postponed or canceled their treatments due to concerns regarding the virus. Also, many dental clinics were closed during lockdowns.

However, the pandemic led to the increased use of teledentistry and remote consultation technologies, resulting in new opportunities in the invisible orthodontics market.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/invisible-orthodontics-market

The global invisible orthodontics market is analyzed across product type, age group, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the clear aligners segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global invisible orthodontics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

By age group, the teens segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global invisible orthodontics market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3706

By end-users, the dental clinics' segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global invisible orthodontics market revenue. The others segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

By region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global invisible orthodontics market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global invisible orthodontics market report include Align Technology, Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG Institute Straumann AG, 3M Company, G&H Orthodontics Inc, Ormoc Corporation, Lingual Systems GmbH, and Avinent Implant Systems S.L. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product development, collaboration, acquisition, and partnership to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Some Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Skincare Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Healthcare Staffing Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Lab Information Management System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Ambulance Services Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20222–2031

Endometriosis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com