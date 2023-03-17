Submit Release
Global K-Pop Events Market Is Expected to Generate $20 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The market for K-Pop events is projected to experience substantial growth, fueled by the growing number of live music performances by K-Pop musicians who heavily rely on such shows for their livelihood. As a consequence, numerous music concerts and shows are being held worldwide, with the youth population showing a particular inclination toward attending K-Pop events. The rising consumer spending on entertainment, especially among young people, is contributing to the increased sales revenues in the global K-Pop events market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the K-Pop Events Market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $20 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The value chain, important market segments, the competitive climate, and the regional landscape are all examined in the analysis. This study provides comprehensive guidance on how to develop plans for long-term growth and gaining an advantage over rivals to industry leaders, financiers, shareholders, and start-ups. 

Report coverage & details: 

 
 
 
 Report Coverage  		 
 
 Details 
 
 Forecast Period  		 
 2022–2031 
 
Base Year  		 
 2021 
 
 Market Size in 2021  		 
 $8.1 billion 
 
 Market Size in 2031  		 
 
$20 billion 
 
 CAGR  		 
 7.3% 
 
 
No. of Pages in Report  		 
 
419 
 
 
Segments covered  		 
 
Type, Revenue Source, Gender, and Region 
 
Drivers   		 
 Rise in the interest of consumers toward live music 
 
 Growing inclination toward music tourism   
 
 
 
Opportunities  		 
 Rise in m-commerce    
 
 Increase in infrastructural developments   
 
 Restraints  		 
 Government policies pertaining to data protection 


Covid-19 Scenario:  

  • Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the market for K-Pop concerts was negatively impacted as people were hesitant to attend crowded events due to several safety concerns.  
  • Accordingly, the music tourism industry experienced a considerable drop in revenue due to the substantial decrease in both local and international travel. In addition, restrictions on public gatherings as a result of social distancing and lockdown measures resulted in the rescheduling of important K-pop events that were originally scheduled for 2020 and 2021. 
  • However, the market has now recouped slowly and steadily. 

The research provides detailed segmentation of the K-Pop events market based on type, revenue source, gender, and region. Using tables and figures, the report provides extensive insight on segments and their sub-segments. The segments of the market with the fastest growth and maximum revenue generation can be used by investors and market participants to develop their strategy. 

By type, the jazz segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global K-Pop events market revenue. The pop segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain  the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. 

By revenue source, the tickets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global K-Pop events market revenue. The sponsorships segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. 

By gender, the male segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the K-Pop events market revenue, and is expected to retain its domiance during the forecast period. The female segment, simultaneously, is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of more than 7.8% during the forecast period.  

By region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global K-pop events market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA. 

Leading market players of the K-Pop Events Market analyzed in the research include Live Company Group plc., PK-UK Events Limited,  Filmmaster Group, CJ Co., Ltd., JYP Entertainment Co. Ltd, SM Entertainment Group, YG Entertainment Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., HYBE Co., Ltd., and SubKulture Entertainment. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product development, collaboration, acquisition, and partnership to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.  

Global K-Pop Events Market Is Expected to Generate $20 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

