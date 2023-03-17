Powerback Rehabilitation Certified as a Great Place to Work®

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, today honored Powerback brands, one of the largest rehabilitation organizations in the country, with certification as a Great Place to Work.



The Great Place to Work certification process involved surveying 100% of employees across Powerback Rehabilitation and Powerback Respiratory, evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, the belief that their work makes a difference, and the feeling their work has special meaning. This certification is based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“As a nationally recognized leader in delivering post-acute rehabilitation, Powerback contributes meaningfully to the development of our team members, the care of our patients, the success of our business partners, and the advocacy of our industry,” said Carl Shrom, CEO of Powerback. “We’re proud to be recognized as a great workplace; a place where everyone trusts and respects each other and has a shared commitment to both individual and company success!”

Over the past nine months, Powerback has embraced its mission to improve the lives it touches. The result is a new brand identity that embodies the goal of its service portfolio, reimagined vision, and the commitment and enthusiasm of all its team members. Powerback has taken several steps to recharge the company and enhance its culture, including:



Introspective review of the company and its purpose in the industry, resulting in a company-wide rebrand;

Reimagined Mission, Vision, Core Values, and Promises with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion;

Introduced the “Power Zone,” a new Employee Recognition Program powered by Bonusly, where over 86% of employees are actively recognizing, celebrating, and appreciating each other daily;

Launched a new Clinical Professional Development Program, “Clinicians in Action,” to further support employee development and career growth;

Implemented a New Learning Management System powered by MedBridge to better serve ongoing training, certification, and education efforts;

Implemented a cost of living wage increase for all full-time and part-time Rehab and Respiratory staff; and

Increased the mileage reimbursement rate for employees serving outpatient clients.



"We applaud Powerback for their actions toward ensuring it is a Great Place To Work,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner, Activated Insights. “The employee feedback received measures its capacity to earn its employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

About Powerback:

Powerback, one of the largest rehabilitation organizations in the country, is a leading provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and wellness services, primarily for the older adult population. Powerback is a new way of delivering recovery, rehabilitation, respiratory, and wellness services to patients across the nation through its various brands. Powerback Rehabilitation partners with skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs, and outpatient clinics to provide comprehensive therapy services. Powerback Rehabilitation To You is a service extension that provides outpatient rehabilitation therapy services from the comfort of a patient’s home, or within their communities. Powerback Respiratory provides a variety of treatment options for patients with respiratory and cardiopulmonary disorders, and is a full-service provider of clinical respiratory services, diagnostic sleep services, respiratory supplies, equipment, and oxygen and also offers monthly maintenance of respiratory equipment. Powerback delivers patient-centered care that provides a sustainable way of feeling, moving, breathing, and living better, all designed to get patients back home or to their prior level of functioning as quickly as possible. For more information, visit http://www.powerbackrehab.com.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention. Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

