Software Defined Perimeter Market Size to Surpass USD 143.1 Billion by 2031

Software Defined Perimeter Market Value

Increasing software defined perimeter applications in cybersecurity are projected to drive the software defined perimeter market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software defined perimeter market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $143.1 billion by 2031.

The software defined perimeter, or SDP, is a security framework that governs resource access based on identity. The growing use of cloud-based technology, the need for programmable and conveniently accessible security structures, demanding standards, and data compliance are expected to fuel the development.

Key Trends in software defined perimeter market:

• Adoption of zero-trust security: Zero-trust security is becoming the de facto standard for secure remote access. This approach assumes that every user and device is untrusted and requires authentication and authorization before accessing resources. SDP solutions align with this approach, providing a secure and granular approach to network access.

• Increased adoption of cloud-based SDP solutions: Cloud-based SDP solutions are becoming increasingly popular due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based solutions can be easily deployed and managed, allowing organizations to quickly and securely provide access to resources to their remote workforce.

• Integration with identity and access management (IAM) solutions: SDP solutions are increasingly being integrated with IAM solutions to provide a more comprehensive approach to network security. This integration allows organizations to manage access policies centrally and ensure that users are authenticated and authorized before accessing resources.

• Use of machine learning and artificial intelligence: Machine learning and AI are being used to improve the accuracy and speed of SDP solutions. These technologies can be used to detect anomalous behavior, identify potential threats, and automate security policies.

• Emphasis on user experience: User experience is becoming increasingly important as remote workforces become the norm. SDP solutions need to provide a seamless user experience, with minimal disruptions to productivity, while maintaining high levels of security.

Opportunities for Players in software defined perimeter market:

• Expansion into new industries: The SDP market has traditionally been focused on industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, which require high levels of security. However, there is growing demand for SDP solutions in other industries such as retail, education, and manufacturing. Players in the industry can capitalize on this opportunity by expanding their solutions to cater to these new industries.

• Development of advanced features: The market for SDP solutions is becoming increasingly competitive, and players need to differentiate themselves by developing advanced features and functionalities. For example, players can focus on developing AI-powered algorithms that can detect anomalous behavior or provide granular access controls based on user behavior.

• International expansion: SDP providers can capitalize on the growing demand for their solutions in international markets. Players can focus on expanding their solutions to new geographies and adapting their offerings to meet local regulations and standards.

• Strategic partnerships: Strategic partnerships can help players in the SDP market expand their market share and develop new solutions. For example, players can partner with identity and access management (IAM) providers to provide a more comprehensive approach to network security.

• Emphasis on user experience: Players in the SDP market can differentiate themselves by providing excellent user experience. This includes providing easy-to-use and intuitive interfaces, providing customer support, and ensuring that the solutions are compatible with a wide range of devices.

The key players profiled in the software defined perimeter market analysis report include VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Vidder, Inc., Fortinet, Inc. , Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Catbird, Inc., and Cryptzone North America Inc.

