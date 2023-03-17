Yamaha Motor Continues Commitment to Reduce Carbon Footprint with Investment in Andes, a CO2 Removal Biotechnology Startup

First Investment from the Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced today a new investment in Andes Ag, Inc., a U.S.-based startup pursuing research into beneficial microorganism technologies to remove CO 2 from the air. Lead by Yamaha Motor Ventures (YMV), the corporate venture capital arm of Yamaha Motor Company, the investment is the first made through the $100 million USD Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund established in June of 2022 specifically for investing in early-stage companies working to address climate change.

"Yamaha continues to proactively seek sustainability solutions for products as well as the environments in which those products function, and we're proud to be a part of an organization that prioritizes conservation and sustainability," said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "The Andes investment and initiative to remove CO 2 from the air compliments many Yamaha Rightwaters™ programs we have in place to sequester CO 2 from marine environments."

Andes is researching methods to use naturally occurring microorganisms to durably store atmospheric CO 2 in the soil. The company's delivery platform uses seeds as safe vessels for microorganisms. As the microbes thrive in combination with crops (i.e. corn, soybean, and wheat), they convert atmospheric CO 2 into mineral compounds that capture and deposit the carbon permanently into the soil, generating carbon dioxide removal credits which are validated through soil sampling.

The goal of this investment is to acquire more knowledge about carbon credits/offsets and about natural sources for scalable carbon removal that can be applied in an agricultural context.

Working toward the new Medium-Term Management Plan (2022–2024) announced in February, Yamaha Motor continues to strengthen its sustainability efforts. In an effort to accelerate the carbon offset initiatives necessary to achieve its goals, the company will continue promoting the research and development of technologies that contribute to sustainability.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of the conservation and water quality efforts of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha's long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2023 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

All information based on availability at time of publication. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A .does not guarantee such accuracy, correctness, reliability or completeness of the information or anything related directly or indirectly to the use of this information in any way, and can't be held liable for any errors in or any reliance upon this information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005017/en/