Vehicle Scanner Market : Camera, Lighting Unit, Barrier, Software 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Scanner Market," The vehicle scanner market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global expansion of toll roads is a major factor driving the growth of the vehicle scanner market. Increased automobile production, increased electric vehicle sales, technical advancements in the automotive sector, expanding risks from extremists and terrorists, rising government backing, and initiatives for the development of intelligent transportation networks all bolster the market. Furthermore, developing markets, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, and worldwide security concerns present profitable potential prospects for the global vehicle scanner Market.

However, the Limited growth ratio attributed to the over-saturation of the product in developed regions is a critical factor restraining market growth, while rising system costs and saturated market demand for UVSS in developed nations will further challenge the vehicle scanner market over the forecast period.

The market is being driven by factors such as rising global demand for electric vehicles, increased production of cars, technological advancements in the automotive sector, threats from terrorists and extremists, government support and initiatives for the development of intelligent transportation systems, and strict international security and safety regulations. Additionally, the market for vehicle scanners is expected to rise due to the prevalence of electric vehicles scanners, and global security concerns. increased security and safety concerns, as well as infrastructure development, are driving factors in the vehicle scanner industry.

The global vehicle scanner market share is segmented based on scanner type, structure type, application, component, and region. By scanner type, it is classified into portable, and fixed. By structure type, the market is classified into drive-through, and UVSS. By application, the market is classified into government, and private. By component, the market is classified into camera, lighting unit, barrier, software, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on scanner type, the fixed sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and portable sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on structure type, the UVSS sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and drive-through sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on application, the government sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and private sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on component, the camera sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and software sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia- Pacific is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the vehicle scanner market report include Gatekeeper Security, SecuScan , UVIScan , Leidos , IRD , SCANLAB GmbH, Omnitec Group, Leidos, Advanced Detection Technology LLC, Rapiscan Systems

