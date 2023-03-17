Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Expected to Reach US$ 206.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 12.4% [PDF Version]

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market 1

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Herbalife International of America Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co, Bayer AG, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, and Pfizer Inc.



Women's health and beauty supplements are dietary supplements specifically designed to support women's health and beauty needs. These supplements typically contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other natural ingredients that can help support various aspects of women's health and beauty, such as hormonal balance, skin health, hair health, and nail health.



Some common ingredients in women's health and beauty supplements include biotin, collagen, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and herbs such as dong quai, evening primrose oil, and black cohosh.



Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market Statistics: The global Women Health and Beauty Supplements market size was valued at $57.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $206.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

The segments and sub-section of Women Health and Beauty Supplements market is shown below:

By Ingredient: Vitamins & Minerals, Botanical, Proteins & Amino Acids and Others



By Consumer Group: Pre & postnatal, Premenstrual syndrome, menopause, Others



By Application: Beauty and Women Health



By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Herbalife International of America Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., The Nature’s Bounty Co, Bayer AG, Garden of Life (Nestle), Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, and Pfizer Inc.



Important years considered in the Women Health and Beauty Supplements study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Women Health and Beauty Supplements in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Women Health and Beauty Supplements market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



