Inspiring inventors – Elena García Armada

17 March 2023

Elena Garcia Armada

Join the next Inspiring Inventors for the heart-warming story of the Spanish robotics expert who developed a unique device for children who use wheelchairs. A chance meeting led to a truly ground-breaking invention, a growing business and, most importantly, a better quality of life for young patients.

  • Date: Thursday, 23 March 2023
  • Time: 10.00 hrs - 11.00 hrs CET
  • Language: English

No registration is required: watch the livestream on our Landing page or on one of the following social media networks: 

About Inspiring Inventors   

Inspiring Inventors is an interactive series that combines entertaining personal stories with practical advice for aspiring inventors. In each talk, the audience has a unique opportunity to interact with former European Inventor Award finalists, learn from their inspiring experiences and take a closer look at what goes into successfully bringing an invention to market. Previous editions have featured Nuria Espallargas and Fahmi Mubarok, social entrepreneur Carmen Hijosa and detect infectious disease expert Marco Donolato

Further information:

