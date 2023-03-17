LGI Homes Opens New Community in Portland Market

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community, in Vancouver, Washington. LaLonde Creek offers homebuyers affordable, upgraded homes in an exceptional location near the city centers of Portland and Vancouver.



“LaLonde Creek, located near Salmon Creek, offers Vancouver and Portland buyers the opportunity to own a spacious new home with modern upgrades in a convenient location with easy access to both Highway 205 and I-5,” said Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for SW Washington and Oregon. “This beautiful new community is also close to an incredible selection of grocery stores, national retailers and popular local attractions including Salmon Creek Regional Park and the newly revamped Vancouver Waterfront, both within 15 minutes from LaLonde Creek,” he continued.

LaLonde Creek is ideally located less than a mile from I-5, offering residents a quick commute to downtown Vancouver and Portland. Enjoy swimming, picnicking, or playing at the many local parks nearby or experience a slice of local history in Fort Vancouver. Closer to home, residents at LaLonde Creek have access to a beautiful, open nature preserve and walking paths. A quick commute from the community is the RV Inn Style Amphitheatre, MODA Center, and Providence Park for all the live music and sports lovers. Clark County Fairgrounds, NW Escape Experience, Ilani Casino and the excellent schools in the Vancouver School District are within minutes from the neighborhood.

At LaLonde Creek, LGI Homes is constructing 40 single-family homes consisting of five floor plans. These new homes range in size from just under 1,000 square feet to over 2,000 square feet with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Additionally, these new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious, open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every LGI home at LaLonde Creek comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® brand kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

New homes at LaLonde Creek are priced from the low-$400s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 844-867-5161 ext 168 or visit LGIHomes.com/LaLondeCreek.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

