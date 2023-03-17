Every Seats are Taken at The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable in Dubai

The Investors Roundtable in Dubai at the One&Only Royal Mirage

Unleashing the Power of Connections: Join the Ultimate Business Networking Event in Dubai!

From the cradle to the grave, life is a school, you choose the assignments and friends.” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai is set to host the ultimate business networking event that promises to unlock countless opportunities for growth and expansion. The event is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2023, at the prestigious One&Only Royal Mirage, Jumeirah Beach.

The Investors Roundtable in Dubai is a must-attend event for individuals looking to expand their network, connect with like-minded professionals, and explore business opportunities in Dubai and beyond. The event brings together an impressive array of global business leaders and experts who are passionate about promoting economic diplomacy and generating deal flow. Attendees will also have the opportunity to showcase their projects and services, as well as participate in one-on-one meetings with potential partners and investors.

The event features an array of networking activities, including keynote speeches from industry leaders, and interactive panel discussions that provide insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the business world.

Omid Honari, General Manager (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Director of Global Sponsor Relations at Navitas, and Aliona Zaleskaya, a well-known TV Host and Co-Founder of Prickly Pear Production, will serve as Masters of Ceremony.

The Abrahamic Business Circle's Founder and Chairman, Dr. Raphael Nagel, who is also the head of Tactical Management, will be welcoming the audience. Strategic management and international company growth are two areas in which Dr. Nagel is well regarded as an authority. He is also passionate about advancing economic diplomacy and facilitating deal flow across various nations and cultures.

Dr. Tillmann Lauk, a Co-Founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle and a former member of the worldwide executive board of Deutsche Bank, is another famous speaker. Dr. Lauk is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur who is passionate about supporting innovation and advancing ethical business practices. He will discuss his knowledge of how to spot and take advantage of new industry trends and possibilities.

A Keynote Address will be given by Dr. Andrea Claudio Galluzzo Di Capramozza, Co-Founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle and CEO of Hercules Holding. He is adept at starting firms from scratch thanks to his broad expertise in venture capital, private equity, and business strategy.

Participants may anticipate gaining insightful knowledge on how to spot and seize chances in emerging industry trends. Other speakers include Adnan Sawadi, Investor and Managing Partner of Sawadi Ventures; Pablo Alcantara Bailey, CEO of Knowingo and OpenSpring; David Ramos, Head of International Sales at Datatronics; Taner Topcu, Strategic Partnerships Director at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Marcus Dukes, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at Human International Investments (HII); Sopheap Lao, CEO of DAVENSI; Victor Alfa, a business investor and property developer at Landlab Developments; Hamad Al Shaibani, Head of the Innovation Centre at the Institute for Transformational Development (ITD); La Nard Bradley, Founder and President of Food & Nutrition Group and Partner at Goldfarb Capital; Lior Ziegler, CEO of Ava Biodefender; Laxman Kumar Nasarpuri, Co-Founder and Director of GlobeInvest Ventures Limited; Nacif Gouza Al Aaffani Beni Malek, Founder and Managing Director of Nagotech Services; Ali Shabdar, Regional Director MEA at Zoho Corporation; Nisreen Mansour, Senior Associate and Head of the Arab Society Desk at Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. Advocates; Bukola Familoni, President of Abundy Inc.; Ronen Katz, CEO and Co-founder of Trisolar - Innwadi Group Ltd.; Raphael Khalifa, Founder and Strategy & Development at Tembo Power Ltd.; Borja Comino Martinez, CEO of Wake Engineering; Mojiolaoluwa Seun Salisu, Founder & CEO at Real Davis Group; David Gibson-Moore, President and CEO of Gulf Analytica; Benjamin Messika, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs at DAVENSI; Carl M Sherer, Partner at Rimon PC, an international corporate and securities attorney working in Dubai; William Reichert, Partner & Head of Corporate Practice-Middle East at Charles Russell Speechlys LLP; and Cheah Kian Choong, Strategic Director at Aventurine. The presentation will be highlighted by the Keynote Address of Frank Melloul, CEO at i24NEWS; and the Special Address of Provost Jane Williams-Boock, Diplomat-Juristin, Rector JWB at Touro University Berlin GmbH.

Attending the Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable on March 21st at the luxurious One& Only Royal Mirage Hotel in Dubai will provide you with a unique opportunity to connect with these exceptional speakers and like-minded professionals, opening doors to potential partnerships and game-changing deals.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to network, learn, and grow your business. With the goal of promoting collaboration and driving growth, this event is not one to be missed. Unleash the power of connections!

ABOUT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE:

From the inspiration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel, founded The Abrahamic Business Circle with the goal in mind to promote Economic Diplomacy.

The Abrahamic Business Circle (the Circle) is your Global Growth Partner. We continuously work with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The Circle is an exclusive organization and financed solely by the Membership and Sponsorship fees and does not charge any additional fees such as commission or broker’s fee for any transactions that members make. All applications are subject to the Board’s approval and must meet the critical criteria of being an added value to the Circle. The Circle is composed of Entrepreneurs, Family Businesses, Institutional Investors, and Diplomats. Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all part of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

