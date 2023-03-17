Labels Market is estimated to be US$ 88.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period-By PMI
Labels Market accounted for US$ 52.80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 88.15 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. The rising per capita income, rising demand from major end-use industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food and drinks, and the shifting trend toward new and innovative packaging are all driving up demand for labels in the labels market. Plastic materials are becoming more popular due to their technological and financial advantages, as well as improved aesthetic performance. The food and beverage industry is the most important end-use sector, accounting for roughly 30% of the laminated label market.
The report " Global Labels Market, By Type (Pressure-sensitive Labels, Glue-applied Labels, Sleeve Labels, and In-mold Labels), By Material (Paper, Foil, and Plastic Films), By End-User (Automotive, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistic, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trend, Analysis, and Forecast 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• Fresenius Kabi, which has a strong presence in Barcelona, stated in August 2020 that it will be launching smart labels for a variety of key pharmaceuticals used in the pharmaceutical industry. The new labels, which include embedded RFID technology, are planned to be deployed this year for regularly used operating room drugs, with the first product launching in the coming month.
Analyst View:
In the industry, ongoing innovation is taking place, such as the growing acceptance of smart labelling. Beverage bottles now include labels with unique designs and NFC technology to improve client reception and loyalty. Due to the FDA's expanding requirements requiring more information on labels, companies are now using innovative technologies to integrate greater details on labels with appealing packaging. In the logistics and retail industries, RFID labels and barcode labels are becoming more popular. The need for such labels has risen as a result, particularly in developed economies. Inflating middle-class disposable income will lead to increased expenditure in the retail and FMCG industries, which will indirectly help to increase demand for brands. To suit the changing expectations of customers and increase brand image, FMCG and CPG companies are now employing superior quality labelling and packaging forms.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global labels market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-users, and by region.
• Based on Type, Global Labels Market is segmented into Pressure-sensitive Labels, Glue-applied Labels, Sleeve Labels, and In-mold Labels
• Based on Material, Global Labels Market is segmented into Paper, Foil, and Plastic Films.
• Based on End-User, Global Labels Market is segmented into Automotive, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistic, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Labels Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Labels Market:
The Key players operating in the global labels markets includes Avery Dennison Corp., Bemis, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., LINTEC Corp., Berry Global Inc., Cenveo, Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Hood Packaging, and Intertape Polymer Group.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asks Questions in Labels Market?
1. What is the size and scope of the Labels Market?
Labels Market is estimated to be US$ 88.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period
2. What are the key end-use industries for labels, and what are the growth prospects for each of these industries?
Consumer goods: The consumer goods industry, which includes food and beverages, cosmetics, and personal care, is the largest end-use industry for labels. The demand for labels in this sector is driven by the increasing demand for packaged goods, the need for product identification and branding, and compliance with regulatory requirements. The growth prospects for this industry remain strong, particularly in emerging economies where the middle class is expanding, and consumers are increasingly demanding convenience and quality.
Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceutical industry is another major end-use industry for labels. Labels in the pharmaceutical industry serve multiple purposes, including providing product information, compliance with regulatory requirements, and anti-counterfeiting measures. The growth prospects for this industry are positive, driven by the aging population, increasing healthcare spending, and the growing demand for innovative drug delivery systems.
3. Who are the key players in the Labels Market?
Avery Dennison Corp., Bemis, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., LINTEC Corp., Berry Global Inc., Cenveo, Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Hood Packaging, and Intertape Polymer Group.
4. What are the future growth prospects for the labels market, and how is the market expected to evolve in the coming years?
Increasing demand for sustainable labeling: There is a growing trend towards sustainable labeling, with an increasing number of companies seeking to reduce their environmental footprint by using eco-friendly materials and processes. This is expected to drive the growth of sustainable labeling solutions, such as biodegradable labels, recycled paper labels, and compostable labels.
Adoption of digital printing technology: The adoption of digital printing technology is expected to increase, as it offers greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and faster turnaround times compared to traditional printing methods. This is expected to drive the growth of digital label printing solutions, particularly in the small and medium-sized label market.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
