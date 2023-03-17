Air Purifiers Market is estimated to be US$ 19.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period-By PMI
“Air Purifiers Market, By Type, By Application, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
March 17, 2023 - The air purifiers market is a testament to the increasing awareness of the importance of clean air, and the willingness of individuals and organizations
— Prophecy Market Insights
Air Purifiers Market accounted for US$ 8.43 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.72 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.90%. A device that eliminates impurities from the air in a space to enhance indoor air quality is known as an air purifier or air cleaner. These devices are frequently advertised as being helpful to allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as decreasing or eliminating secondhand tobacco smoke. Commercial air purifiers are available as small stand-alone units or bigger units that can be attached to an air handler unit (AHU) or an HVAC unit in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. In industry, air purifiers can be used to eliminate contaminants from air before it is processed. For this, pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are commonly utilised.
The report "Global Air Purifiers Market, By Type (Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion and Ozone Generator, Hepa, and Others), By Application (Residential Space, and Commercial Area), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’
Key Highlights:
• Daikin Applied introduced a series of portable room air purifiers (Premium and Economy versions) in June 2021, with the goal of improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). Daikin's IAQ product lines were enhanced as a result of the strategic plan.
• Panasonic Corporation (Japan) created the nanoe X device in 2021, which generates 100 times more Hydroxyl (OH) radicals than the traditional nanoe device. As a result, the new nanoe X gadget is more successful at air purification and deodorization in interior environments.
• Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. (PES) and Panasonic Ecology Systems Guangdong Co., Ltd. opened the First Shunde Branch Plant in China in 2021, a new manufacturing facility for IAQ products such as energy recovery ventilator systems and air purifiers.
• Dyson (UK) will establish its fourth Dyson Demo store in France in 2021, in Marseille's historic shopping district of Terrasses du Port. Dyson's latest technology in house cleaning, air purification, lighting, and hair care will be on display in the new area.
Analyst View:
The rising frequency of airborne diseases, combined with rising levels of air pollution in the United States, is expected to boost market growth throughout the forecast period. Because it is the most effective technology for trapping dangerous airborne particles, the HEPA technology category is likely to dominate the US market over the forecast period. Several governments are focused on managing air pollution by enacting a slew of new rules and standards for indoor air quality, which is expected to propel the market forward over the forecast period. Moreover, several air pollution control efforts carried out by governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) around the world are likely to promote market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Air Purifiers Market accounted for US$ 8.43 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.72 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.90%. The global air purifiers market report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and region.
• Based on Type, Global Air Purifiers Market is segmented into Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ion and Ozone Generator, Hepa, and Others.
• Based on Application, Global Air Purifiers Market is segmented into Residential Space, and Commercial Area
• By Region, the Global Air Purifiers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Air Purifiers Market:
Key players in the global air purifiers market includes, Atlanta Healthcare, Bluestar Ltd., Blueair AB, Crusaders India Pvt. Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, HSIL Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Eureka Industries Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asks Questions about Air Purifiers Market?
1. What are the major drivers of growth in the Air Purifiers Market?
The major drivers of growth in the air purifiers market include:
Increasing awareness of air pollution: Growing awareness of the negative health effects of air pollution, including respiratory diseases, allergies, and asthma, is driving demand for air purifiers. As more people become aware of the dangers of indoor and outdoor air pollution, they are seeking ways to protect themselves and their families.
Rising concern for indoor air quality: With people spending more time indoors, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing concern for indoor air quality. Air purifiers help to remove harmful pollutants, allergens, and other contaminants from indoor air, making it safer and healthier to breathe.
2. What are the most important trends in the Air Purifiers Market?
Increasing demand for smart air purifiers: Smart air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular, with features such as remote control via mobile apps, voice control via virtual assistants, and integration with smart home systems. These features offer greater convenience and control for users, and enable more efficient and effective air purification.
Growing interest in HEPA filters: High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are becoming more popular in air purifiers due to their effectiveness in removing even the smallest airborne particles. As people become more aware of the health risks associated with air pollution, they are seeking out air purifiers with HEPA filters to ensure the highest possible level of air purification.
3. Who are the key players in the Air Purifiers Market?
Atlanta Healthcare, Bluestar Ltd., Blueair AB, Crusaders India Pvt. Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, HSIL Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Eureka Industries Ltd.
