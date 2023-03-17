Foreign Exchange Services Market is estimated to be US$ 11,390.96 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.4%-By PMI
The report “Foreign Exchange Services Market, By Type, By End-User, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Foreign exchange is not just a market, it's an entire ecosystem that underpins the global economy”COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Prophecy Market Insights
The Foreign Exchange Services Market accounted for US$ 7,925.32 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 11,390.96 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%. Because there is no physical location where players meet to complete their agreements, the foreign exchange market is referred to as an OTC (over the counter) market. It is more of an informal agreement between banks and brokers who buy and sell currencies in a financing center and are connected by telecommunications such as telex, telephone, and the SWIFT satellite communication network. The wholesale sector of the market, where transactions between banks take place, is referred to as the "foreign exchange market." All transactions between banks and their customers fall under the retail category.
The report " Foreign Exchange Services Market, By Type (Professionally Managed Accounts Service, Currency Exchange & Remittance Service, Trading Programs & Advisory Service and Other), By End-User (Individuals, Retailers, Corporate Institutes, Government and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Get a Sample Copy of Foreign Exchange Services Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4708
Key Highlights:
• PingPong Payments, a global payments and e-commerce service provider, launched a payment processing and currency conversion network for the UAE currency in May 2020.
• InBev, a Belgian beer brewing firm, purchased Anheuser-Busch, a US beer firm, for $52 billion in 2008. In order to buy a company in the United States, InBev had to supply euros (the Belgian currency) to the foreign exchange market and demand dollars.
Analyst View:
The worldwide foreign exchange services market is developing rapidly and is likely to continue to develop as the number of international visitors and enterprises grows around the world. Some of the factors driving market expansion include an increase in demand from individuals living abroad for convenient access to their home country's foreign currency and an increase in international transactions. However, increased competition from banks and FinTech firms, as well as strict cross-border transaction rules, are projected to stifle market growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Foreign Exchange Services Market, By Type (Professionally Managed Accounts Service, Currency Exchange & Remittance Service, Trading Programs & Advisory Service and Other), By End-User (Individuals, Retailers, Corporate Institutes, Government and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Global Foreign Exchange Services Market accounted for US$ 7,925.32 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 11,390.96 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%. The Global Foreign Exchange Services Market is segmented based on the type, end-user, and region.
• By Type, the Global Foreign Exchange Services Market is segmented into Professionally Managed Accounts Service, Currency Exchange & Remittance Service, Trading Programs & Advisory Service and Other.
• By End-User, the market is segmented in Individuals, Retailers, Corporate Institutes, Government and Others.
• By Region, the Global Foreign Exchange Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Europe regional market is projected emerge as the fastest-growing regional market.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the Foreign Exchange Services Market includes
• American Express Company
• Western Union Holdings, Inc.
• Bank of America Corporation
• Citibank
• Wells Fargo
• JPMorgan Chase & Co.
• BNP Paribas
• Barclays
• State Street Corporation
• Royal Bank of Scotland.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Frequently asks Questions about Foreign Exchange Services Market:
1. What is the foreign exchange services market?
The foreign exchange services market is a global marketplace where currencies are traded. It includes various financial institutions such as banks, currency exchange houses, brokers, and trading platforms.
2. What is the role of foreign exchange services market in the global economy?
The foreign exchange services market facilitates international trade and investment by enabling the conversion of one currency into another. It also plays a crucial role in managing foreign exchange risk, which is the risk that changes in currency values will negatively impact international trade and investment.
3. What are the major currencies traded in the foreign exchange services market?
The major currencies traded in the foreign exchange services market are the US dollar, Euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, and Australian dollar.
4. What factors influence exchange rates in the foreign exchange services market?
Exchange rates are influenced by a wide range of factors, including macroeconomic indicators such as interest rates, inflation, and economic growth, geopolitical events, market sentiment, and government policies such as trade and monetary policies.
Related Report:
StableCoin As a Service (SCaaS) Blockchain Market is estimated to be US$ 920.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period
Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market is estimated to be US$ 2050.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
• Study Deliverables
• Study Assumptions
• Scope of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
• Opportunity Map Analysis
• Market at Glance
• Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
• Competitive Landscape
• Heat Map Analysis
• Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
4. Investment Analysis
5. Competitive Analysis
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube