Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO Commends 'Close Cooperation' with Morocco

MOROCCO, March 17 - CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice Albright commended, Thursday in Rabat, the "close cooperation" with Morocco in the framework of the two Compacts I and II programs of the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA).

"We have a long-standing relationship with Morocco (...) and we have worked more closely with the Kingdom than with almost any other country," Albright told MAP, following her talks with the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch, on the sidelines of the closure of Compact II of the MCA-Morocco program.

She has highlighted the support provided by the MCC under the two cooperation programs (Compact), the first of which was mainly focused on various areas of agriculture and fisheries, noting that the second has focused on education and land, through school and vocational training, improving the productivity of rural areas and the allocation of titles to collective land.

This is a large-scale, high-impact program that is expected to benefit more than two million Moroccan citizens, she said, expressing MCC's willingness to maintain close contact with Morocco and to continue cooperating together in the future.

For his part, Akhannouch welcomed the investment opportunities generated through Compact I and Compact II, noting that the second program focused on continuing vocational training and the land sector.

After stressing that "this program is a successful model that has yielded important results," Akhannouch expressed the hope that the Compact programs will pave the way for new opportunities for cooperation between Morocco and MCC.

Compact II of the MCA-Morocco program, launched in 2017, will expire on March 31, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement concluded with MCC.

In this regard, a decree-law has been issued concerning the dissolution and liquidation of the MCA-Morroco Agency, in accordance with the provisions of the law establishing the agency. The liquidation operation of the agency will be completed by July 29, 2023.

MAP: 16 March 2023