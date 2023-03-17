Submit Release
Working Hours in Administrations, Local Authorities to Be Changed in Ramadan

MOROCCO, March 17 - Working hours in administrations, public institutions and local authorities will be changed during the holy month of Ramadan by adopting the continuous working hours from 09:00 am to 03:00 pm, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform announced Thursday.

According to a statement from the ministry, this schedule change comes in accordance with the order of the Minister in charge of the public sectors modernization No. 05.1899 of September 30, 2005 setting the working hours in the state administration and local communities during the month of Ramadan.

The necessary facilities will be granted to the civil servants and agents for the accomplishment of the Friday prayer.

