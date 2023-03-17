'Exemplary and Fruitful': Lower House Speaker Hails Partnership with PACE

MOROCCO, March 17 - House of Representatives Speaker Rachid Talbi El Alami described, Thursday in Marrakech, the partnership between the Parliament of Morocco and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) of "exemplary, sincere, serious, responsible and fruitful."

The Moroccan official's statement came at the opening of the meeting of the Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development under the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

On this occasion, Talbi Alami reiterated the pride of the House of Representatives of the exemplary, sincere, serious, responsible and fruitful partnership that exists between the Kingdom's Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

According to him, this partnership has been able to preserve democracy and support the partnership between Morocco and the Council of Europe, and between Morocco and the members of the Council in the bilateral framework.

Talbi El Alami recalled the status of partner for democracy enjoyed by the Moroccan Parliament at the PACE since 2011, the fact that Morocco is the first partner for democracy of the Council of Europe in local democracy and the 2022-2025 roadmap, which is the strategic framework for cooperation between the Council of Europe and the Kingdom.

In this respect, he stressed these facts "are a token of mutual trust and the depth of ties between the Kingdom and the Council, based on mutual interests, and above all, on mutual respect and the values we share."

The lower house speaker also renewed the commitment of his institution in this positive dynamic and the importance of its continuity, based on trust, loyalty and partnership.

He welcomed the efforts of the political authorities of the Council of Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to strengthen these partnerships, including the Office of the Council of Europe in Morocco and those responsible for technical cooperation programs between the Moroccan Parliament and the PACE.

Talbi El Alami also recalled that the Kingdom has made great efforts to safeguard and enforce all rights, including fundamental human rights.

"While we do not claim the glory of leadership in our near and far surroundings, we are nevertheless proud that what we have accomplished and what we are accomplishing has been done under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify him, who is committed to ensuring the political, economic, and social empowerment of all citizens," he explained.

"Political and cultural pluralism and freedom of opinion and expression are part of our social fabric and characteristics of our essence," he said, indicating that "social protection and medical coverage, being social projects, have allowed, in a short time, 23 million citizens to benefit from medical coverage, in addition to the millions of Moroccans who enjoy this right."

As for the right to decent housing, Talbi El Alami said that this right is the subject of multiple public policies for over three decades that allow hundreds of thousands of families to obtain a suitable housing, subsidized by the state.

"As for our country's efforts to reduce the factors causing climate imbalances, the international community is witness to the efficiency of the policies implemented by the Kingdom for a green economy, the production of energy from non-polluting sources, and the mobilization of water. These programs cover the entire national territory from Tangier to Dakhla and extend to more than 15 African countries."

The agenda of this meeting, two days, includes the adoption of draft minutes of previous meetings held in Strasbourg, and the determination of the date and place of future sessions.

Participants in this conclave will also discuss issues related to "safeguarding democracy, rights and the environment in international trade", "the public health emergency: the need for a holistic approach to multilateralism and health care", "the sustainable energy transition", "the right to housing" and other topics on the agenda.

MAP: 16 March 2023