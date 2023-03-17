Gov't Chief Receives Millennium Challenge Corporation CEO

MOROCCO, March 17 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch received, Thursday in Rabat, Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), who is visiting Morocco on the occasion of the closing of the MCA-Morocco Compact II program, whose closing ceremony was co-chaired by the Head of Government and the MCC CEO.

During this meeting, the Head of Government expressed his thanks to the Millennium Challenge Corporation and to the government of the United States of America for the support to the development that they bring to Morocco, which was able to benefit from two cooperation programs, the compacts I and II, the Department of the Head of Government said in a statement.

The Head of Government affirmed Morocco's aspiration to strengthen this partnership and to consolidate it by capitalizing on the positive results achieved, as well as on the innovative approaches and good practices implemented under these two compacts.

He stressed that the Compact II constitutes a consecration of the strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States of America, as a lever for development combining investments to upgrading infrastructure in strategic sectors in our country, to the institutional and structural reforms in which Morocco is committed, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty the King.

The closing of Compact II of the MCA-Morocco program was an opportunity to take stock of the important achievements of this program, which has been allocated a budget of $460 million by the Millennium Challenge Corporation, to which the Moroccan government has contributed more than $120 million, which is about twice the threshold set at 15 percent of the American contribution.

Compact II of the MCA-Morocco program, launched in 2017, will expire on March 31, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the agreement with MCC.

In this regard, a decree-law has been issued concerning the dissolution and liquidation of the MCA-Morroco Agency, in accordance with the provisions of the law establishing the agency. The liquidation operation of the agency will be completed by July 29, 2023.

MAP:16 March 2023