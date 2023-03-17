The Social Security Administration Renewed its Contract with EnduraData to Replace Repliweb File Replication
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Administration has renewed its contract with EnduraData for a second year in 2023. With the EDpCloud software solution, the agency’s various departments, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Railway Retirement Board, ensure that all its branches and US citizens can access data 24/7 efficiently and quickly from any location when logging into accounts from any web server farm.
EnduraData’s EDPCloud replaced Repliweb File Replication system at the SSA in 2022 to process, replicate and synchronize citizens’ confidential data on their sophisticated web farm. EDpCloud provides solutions for all the detailed requirements for the production environment of one of the largest US government agencies.
When initially looking to replace Repliweb, the SSA extensively researched their options from several other providers who did not meet their requirements. Then, on the advice of knowledgeable individuals in government and industry, the large government agency decided to perform rigorous testing of the EDpCloud software.
The deployment engineers at EnduraData collaborated with the engineers and system administrators at the Social Security Administration to help meet their file replication and synchronization needs. As a result, EnduraData received its initial award after six months of testing.
Meeting the SSA requirements included providing several detection and monitoring features and its communication and management protocols. When initially choosing a system, the SSA also required a configurable system for many of its functions, including encryption in transit and when running publication and multi-replication schemas.
In their statement on the contract renewal, the SSA’s engineers said, “We remain impressed with EnduraData’s functionalities and the service and support we receive from its engineers.”
Commenting on the renewed contract with the SSA, EnduraData’s Founder and CTO, A. El Haddi, said, “Our reselection by the SSA to continue providing Linux replication software and file synchronization remains a testament to our commitment to continue delivering the best-in-class solutions for the most pressing challenges in all industries.” He added, “We look forward to supporting the agency in their important work, and we thank them for their continued validation of our technology.”
EDpCloud Key Benefits
Increasing operational efficiency across physical and virtual systems and clouds with EDpCloud’s Linux data replication software provides several benefits. These include performance, flexibility, resilience, efficiency, security, and compliance.
Besides using parallel streams and disk I/O to move and store data efficiently, enterprises can choose to replicate only changed portions of files. They can also choose when and where they want data synchronization while the system uses efficient compression to reduce network bandwidth use and speed up the data transmission.
Setup policies allow users to decide on including and excluding files or directories. With EDpCloud, organizations can automate processes like data replication and file transfers to automate workflow and reduce manual operation errors.
Most importantly, data protection and automatic stream encryption protect from data loss and leaks during transit and atrest, providing high levels of security across multiple levels. In addition, several other security features like multi-level authentication for senders and receivers, OpenSSL certificates, and authentication without shared passwords provide the security and compliance required by enterprises and government organizations.
Finally, EnduraData’s EDpCloud produces a complete history, audit trail and customizable system failure notifications.
About EnduraData:
EnduraData is a software company based in Minnesota that creates versatile file replication software for Linux, Windows, and UNIX OS systems. Founded in 2006, its EDpCloud provides data replication, file replication, and file synchronization solutions across various industries and government agencies.
EDpCloud is an enterprise-grade cross-platform file synchronization and replication software system that can work between the edge, offices, and data centers based in any location, ensuring high availability and disaster recovery capabilities while reducing IT costs.
EnduraData’s replication software is designed for large-scale deployments across heterogeneous IT environments. Its solutions include automated migration capabilities, data distribution, and end-to-end security, including SSL/TLS encryption.
System administrators configure the software to move data between multiple geographic locations, multiple operating systems, and multiple storage systems. Encrypted file changes (deltas) in one or more sites are sent automatically to computers or virtual machines for sharing or for data protection. The software can operate on demand, in real-time, or scheduled mode. It is the ideal Linux data replication software for the demanding needs of the enterprise and for government agencies.
Visit www.enduradata.com to learn more about EnduraData’s EDpCloud, or contact Enduradata to discuss your required data synchronization and file replication needs. Get your free trial of EnduraData replication software: https://www.enduradata.com/downloads/
