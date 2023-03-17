Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Market is estimated to be USD 1.69 Billion in 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Eye Health Ingredients Market is estimated to be USD 1.69 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The Eye Health Ingredients Market report discusses the innovative concepts of top key players, current industry status, and SWOT analysis which will help the organization to identify Opportunities, Strengths, Weaknesses, and Threats related to business competition.

The“Eye Health Ingredients Market” 2023-2033 is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2023-2033, Eye Health Ingredients Market report offers insights into the latest growth and trends. This report provides an overview of market trends, with particular attention to the top players, regions, and applications. This report includes a detailed analysis as well as many pages of qualitative data. The report provides additional information on the current situation, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the industry.

Overview:

Eye health ingredients are a group of nutrients and compounds that are believed to promote eye health and prevent age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts. These ingredients include vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, flavonoids, and omega-3 fatty acids, among others. They are often found in supplements and functional foods and beverages targeted at individuals concerned with eye health.

Key Takeaways:

The eye health ingredients market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness of the importance of eye health and the aging population.

Key ingredients in the eye health market include lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Supplements are the most common form of eye health products, but functional foods and beverages fortified with eye health ingredients are also becoming popular.

Research on the benefits of eye health ingredients is ongoing, and there is growing interested in the potential of natural ingredients to prevent or slow the progression of age-related eye diseases.

The eye health ingredients market is highly competitive, with many manufacturers developing new products and formulations to differentiate themselves and meet consumer needs.

Eye Health Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source type

Natural Sources

Synthetic Sources

Segmentation by ingredients

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Vitamin A

Beta-carotene

Bilberry extracts

Others (include, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin c, etc.)

Segmentation by form type

Powder

Liquid

Others (include, capsules, soft gels, and tablets)

Segmentation by disease indication

Cataract

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Dry Eye Syndrome

Others (include vitamin deficiency, diabetes, etc.)

Company Coverage of the Eye Health Ingredients market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc):

Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan)

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

AIDP Inc.

Zuellig Botanicals, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb

Amway Corp

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Market Segmentation: By Geographical Analysis:

• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia)

• South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Eye Health Ingredients Market:

Part 1: Overview of Eye Health Ingredients Market

Part 2: Eye Health Ingredients Carts: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Part 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Part 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Part 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

Part 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Part 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Part 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Part 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Part 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Part 11: Market Report Conclusion

