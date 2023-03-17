Sports Wheelchair Market is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2032-By PMI
The report "Sports Wheelchair Market, By Type , By Application , and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"
Sports wheelchair market is not just about mobility, it's about empowering individuals to achieve their athletic potential and breaking down barriers to inclusion in the sports world.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPORTS WHEELCHAIR are different than the daily use wheelchair, they have evolved since 60s, used to provide the access to the user who do not have physical impairment for their chosen sport. This Wheelchairs give a stable, comfortable seats and available in both manual and electric version depending on the persons need. Sports Wheelchairs are constructed for specific sport or environment like street, rough lands, sport court. Most popular wheelchair sports like Basketball, Tennis, Race, Rugby, Boccia etc., have specific design of wheelchair according to the game requirement. The wheels of the sports wheelchair are designed in such a way that they allow better stability and develop to assist athletes with disability in specialized sports.
— Prophecy Market Insights
Rising geriatric population, mobility disorders, rising chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries has become major contribution in target market growth. Further, increase in Paralympics game, rising disposable income, awareness about mobility aided devices are expected to boost the Sports Wheelchair market growth over the forecast period.
The report “Sports Wheelchair Market, By Type (Manual Wheelchair, and Electric Wheelchair), By Application (Basketball, Tennis, Competition, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
•In September 2020, 1800Wheelchair launched a new wheelchair brand “Feather Chair” composed with lightest mobility product for senior citizens
including lightweight wheelchairs. The Feather chair is easy to lift and transport, the weight of Feather chair is 13 lbs. The Feather chair have highest
quality product and low cost, light weight and more affordable. they have added the product line as Feather chair-13Ibs Wheelchair, Feather chair XL
Wide- 19Ibs Wheelchair, Feather chair power- 33Ibs power chair, and EzFold Scooter- 38Ibs.
•In August 2018, Top End Wheelchair Launched the Next Generation Product with New Carbon Fiber Racing Wheelchair called “Eliminator NRG Racing
Wheelchair.” Eliminator NRG Racing Wheelchair is fastest, lightest, stiffest and most responsive ride available for the racers. Key feature of this product
includes Carbon Fiber Main Frame which provide tensile and yield strength giving racers smooth and controlled handling and also has Next Gen
Compensator and Breaking System.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Sports Wheelchair market is increasing the geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, mobility disorders, and road accidents. Sports Wheelchairs are available in both manual and electrical version depending on individuals need, they have specific designs according to the sports requirements. The aim of wheelchair is to allow the physically disabled person an equivalent access chosen field which ultimately increase the quality of life including physical and mental well-being of individual.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Sports Wheelchair Market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. The Sports Wheelchair Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Sports Wheelchair Market is segmented into Manual Wheelchair, Electric Wheelchair.
• Based on Application, Sports Wheelchair Market is segmented into Basketball, Tennis, Competition, and other.
• By Region, Sports Wheelchair Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Sports Wheelchair Market:
• Sunrise
• Top End
• Motivation
• OX ENGINEERING
• Karma Medical Products
• Guangdong KaiYang Medical Science and Technology
• Kaiyang Medical Group.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Sports Wheelchair Market:
1. What are the major types of sports wheelchairs, and what are their respective market shares?
The major types of sports wheelchairs include basketball wheelchairs, tennis wheelchairs, racing wheelchairs, handcycles, and all-terrain wheelchairs. Basketball and tennis wheelchairs are designed for use in specific sports, while racing wheelchairs are used in track and field events. Handcycles are used for cycling, while all-terrain wheelchairs are designed for use on rough or uneven terrain. The market shares of these different types of sports wheelchairs can vary depending on the region and the specific market segment. However, basketball and tennis wheelchairs are typically the most widely used, followed by racing wheelchairs and handcycles. All-terrain wheelchairs have a smaller market share, but are growing in popularity as more people with disabilities seek outdoor recreational activities.
2. What are the key geographic markets for sports wheelchairs, and how are they expected to grow in the coming years?
The key geographic markets for sports wheelchairs include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are currently the largest markets, due to the high prevalence of disabilities and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years, due to the large population base and rising healthcare spending. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to experience steady growth, although the market penetration may be limited by challenges such as limited healthcare infrastructure and regulatory barriers. The growth in the market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness about the benefits of sports for people with disabilities, improving access to sports facilities, and rising disposable incomes.
3. What are the major opportunities for growth and innovation in the sports wheelchair market, and how can companies take advantage of these opportunities?
1.Increasing awareness and demand for adaptive sports: The growing recognition of the benefits of adaptive sports for people with disabilities presents
a major opportunity for companies to expand their offerings and develop new products.
2.Technological advancements: Advances in materials science and engineering, as well as the development of new manufacturing techniques such
as 3D printing, are enabling companies to create sports wheelchairs that are more durable, lightweight, and customizable.
3.Emerging markets: The rising demand for sports wheelchairs in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, presents significant
opportunities for companies to expand their reach and tap into new customer segments.
4.Partnerships and collaborations: Collaboration with sports organizations, disability advocacy groups, and other stakeholders can help companies to
gain visibility and credibility in the market, and to develop products that meet the specific needs of different customer segments.
