Pedicle Screw Market is estimated to be US$ 21.2 billion by 2032-By PMI
The report “Pedicle Screw Market, By Product Type , By Surgery Type , By Indication , By Application , By End User - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEDICLE screws have replaced approved methods of spinal stabilization such as wires, rods, and hooks, screws can be either permanent or temporary. Several types of pedicle screw systems have been used to enhance lumbar spine fusion, most of these systems are made of stainless steel, but titanium-alloy (Ti-alloy) devices have recently become available on the market. Pedicle screw fixation is a robust procedure for cervical spine reconstruction in a variety of disorders, moreover, a screw inserted into the cervical pedicle can be a strong anchor for craniocervical junction and cervical spine reconstruction. After successful fusion and bone graft augmentation, screws and rods are not required for stabilization, and pedicle screws can be safely removed without causing patient discomfort. Pedicle screws are sometimes used in spinal fusions to add extra support and strength to the fusion, pedicle screws are placed above and below the fused vertebra, a rod is used to attach the screws to stop movement and allow the bone graft to heal. Bone screws have been used in spinal instrumentation since the 1960s, a pedicle screw is a specific type of bone screw designed to be implanted into a vertebral pedicle.
The vertebral pedicle is a dense stem-like structure that projects from the back of the vertebra, each vertebra has two pedicles that connect to other structures (e.g. lamina vertebral arch), and the location of the pedicle is illustrated below. A polyaxial pedicle screw made of titanium, which is highly resistant to corrosion and fatigue and is MRI compatible, the screw is threaded, and the head is mobile—to help relieve stress on the spine, like other screws, polyaxial screws come in many sizes. These screws are used to correct deformity and/or treat injury, like other bone screws, pedicle screws can be used in instrumentation procedures to attach rods and plates to the spine, screws can also be used to stabilize part of the spine. Assist in fusion by holding bone structures together. The increasing incidence of spine injuries, deformities and traumas become the major drivers of the market. However, increasing key activities by market players such as product launches mergers and acquisitions will drive the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of spinal cord injuries worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the global pedicle screw market. Severe spinal cord injury (SCI) causes damage to the vertebrae that results in complete loss of motor control of the arms, legs, and body along with sensory functions. Key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing use in the treatment of degenerative back conditions, surgical techniques becoming more common as the number of sports-related and spinal cord injuries and accidental fractures has increased dramatically.
The report “Pedicle Screw Market, By Product Type (Monoaxial, Polyaxial, and Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery and Minimal Invasive Surgery), By Indication (Spinal Deformities and Spinal Trauma), By Application (Thoracolumbar Fusion, Cervical Fusion, and Others), By End User (Hospital and Clinics, Research Organizations, Academic Institutes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “
Key Highlights:
• In August 2022, Nexus Spine, a developer of biomechanically-advanced solutions for spinal pathologies, announced the full commercial launch of its PresSON Posterior Lumbar Fixation System. The PresSON has rods that press onto the pedicle screws rather than attaching those using set screws.
• In September 2021, Intelligation Technologies, a medical device company with a portfolio of advanced spinal implant products, announced the official launch of the Golden Isles Pedicle Screw System during the 36th Annual NASS Meeting in Boston, September 2021, October 2021.
• In November 2018, FloSpine, a medical device company that designs, develops and manufactures spinal implants and devices for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced the commercial launch of its CANAVERAL Minimally Invasive Pedicle Screw System in November.
Analyst View:
Pedicle screws are sometimes used in spinal fusions to add extra support and strength to the fusion, pedicle screws are placed above and below the fused vertebra, a rod is used to attach the screws to stop movement and allow the bone to move. Clause to cure. Spinal hardware, which is used to stabilize your spine while you recover from surgery, consists of various plates, rods, cages, wires, spacers, hooks, and screws designed to stay in the body for long periods of time. Pedicle screws consist of metal screws and rods, which are small medical devices and widely used in spinal fixation treatments, which are non-invasive. These screws are more technologically advanced than traditional rod and hook structures and are popular due to the rapid increase in lifestyle. Additionally, increasing number of back deformities is expected to increase the demand for spine repair equipment and devices.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Pedicle Screw Market accounted for US$ 14.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 21.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The Pedicle Screw Market is segmented based on Product Type, Surgery Type, Indication, Application, End User and Region.
• Based on Product Type, Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into Monoaxial, Polyaxial, and Others.
• Based on Surgery Type, Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into Open Surgery and Minimal Invasive Surgery.
• Based on Indication, Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into Spinal Deformities and Spinal Trauma.
• Based on Application, Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into Thoracolumbar Fusion, Cervical Fusion, and Others.
• Based on End User, Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into Hospital and Clinics, Research Organizations, Academic Institutes, Others.
• By Region, the Pedicle Screw Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Pedicle Screw Market:
• Globus Medical
• Depuy Synthes
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
• Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
• Stryker
• Orthopedic Implant Company
• Z-medical GmbH Co. KG
• Alphatec Spine
• Aesculap Implant Systems
• CTL Medical Corporation
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Pedicle Screw Market:
1. What are the key trends and developments in the pedicle screw market, and how are they affecting the industry?
Some key trends and developments in the pedicle screw market include the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery techniques, the development of robotic-assisted surgical systems, and the growing use of 3D printing technology to create customized implants. These trends are leading to improved surgical outcomes, reduced operating times, and increased patient satisfaction. However, they also require significant investments in technology and training, which can limit their adoption in some regions or by some healthcare providers. Additionally, regulatory and reimbursement challenges may slow the pace of innovation in the market.
2. What are the key geographic markets for pedicle screws, and how are they expected to grow in the coming years?
The key geographic markets for pedicle screws include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are currently the largest markets, due to the high prevalence of spinal disorders and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years, due to the large population base, rising healthcare spending, and increasing prevalence of spinal disorders. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to experience steady growth, although the market penetration may be limited by challenges such as limited healthcare infrastructure and regulatory barriers.
3. What are the latest technological advancements in pedicle screws, and how are they expected to impact the industry in the future?
The latest technological advancements in pedicle screws include the development of 3D printed implants, computer-assisted navigation systems, and robotic-assisted surgery systems. 3D printed implants can be customized to match a patient's unique anatomy, improving the fit and reducing the risk of complications. Computer-assisted navigation systems use imaging technology to guide the placement of pedicle screws, improving accuracy and reducing the risk of nerve injury. Robotic-assisted surgery systems enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgeries with greater precision and control. These advancements are expected to improve surgical outcomes, reduce the risk of complications, and increase patient satisfaction. However, the adoption of these technologies may be limited by the cost of the equipment and the need for specialized training.
