Global Peanut Oil Market is estimated to be USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 | CAGR of 4%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peanut Oil Market is estimated to be USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4%.

The Peanut Oil Market report discusses the innovative concepts of top key players, current industry status, and SWOT analysis which will help the organization to identify Opportunities, Strengths, Weaknesses, and Threats related to business competition.

The “Peanut Oil Market” 2023-2033 is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2023-2033, Peanut Oil Market report offers insights into the latest growth and trends. This report provides an overview of market trends, with particular attention to the top players, regions, and applications. This report includes a detailed analysis as well as many pages of qualitative data. The report provides additional information on the current situation, economic slowdown, and COVID-19's impact on the industry.

Overview:

Peanut oil is a popular cooking oil due to its high smoke point and neutral flavor. It is widely used in many cuisines, particularly in Asian and African dishes. The major producers of peanut oil are China, India, and the United States.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing demand for peanut oil due to its health benefits, including reducing cholesterol levels and improving heart health.

The rising popularity of Asian cuisine in Western countries has led to increased demand for peanut oil in these regions.

Peanut oil is a cheaper alternative to other vegetable oils, making it a popular choice for food manufacturers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global supply chain and affected the peanut oil market.

Government regulations, such as labeling requirements and import/export policies, can impact the peanut oil market.

Segmentation by Type:

Refined

Unrefined

Segmentation by Packaging:

Glass Containers

Plastic Containers

Plastic Pouches

Others

Segmentation by Applications:

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Company Coverage of the Peanut Oil market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc):

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Incorporated

Olam International

Adani Wilmar Limited

Ventura Foods

Market Segmentation: By Geographical Analysis:

• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia)

• South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Peanut Oil Market:

Part 1: Overview of the Peanut Oil Market

Part 2: Peanut Oil Carts: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Part 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Part 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Part 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

Part 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Part 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Part 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Part 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Part 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Part 11: Market Report Conclusion

