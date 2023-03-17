Video Streaming Market worth US$ 339.21 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 21.3% - By PMI
The report “Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Scope, By Platform, By Services, By Deployment Model, By Application, By End Users - Global Forecast to 2030”COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Video Streaming Market size accounted for US$ 50.23 billion in 2020 to US$ 339.21 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 21.3%”
Streaming is a method of watching video or listening to audio content without downloading media files. Streaming video content can include movies, TV shows, YouTube videos, and live streaming content. Services like Netflix and Hulu have had great success in streaming video to subscribers. Video streaming also requires sufficiently high speeds for optimal performance. Lower video quality requires less data to stream, but higher video quality, such as 1080p -- which has a progressive scan display or 4K requires faster data speeds to play smoothly. Video streaming is the transmission of visual content in compressed form through the use of the Internet and then retrieved and displayed or played at the user's convenience and time without downloading. Video streaming technology has been rapidly adopted in the information and technology sector. Further, video streaming is also used for business functions, which helps organizations to modernize their day-to-day operations such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences and communicating internally with customers. The global market for video streaming is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to factors such as adoption of over the top (OTT) platforms, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and video on-demand services by consumers over conventional methods.
Key Highlights:
• In September 2018, Akamai Technologies launched two new solutions—Akamai Cloud Wrapper and Akamai Direct Connect for distributors and television broadcasters to address the challenges associated with cloud computing and to ensure the high-quality delivery to Akamai network.
• In March 2019, Apple Inc. launched the Apple TV Plus video subscription services. With these services, Apple TV Plus will be ad-free, viewable both online and offline. and on-demand video services can also be availed.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global video streaming market accounted for US$ 50.23 Billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of streaming scope, solution, platform, services, deployment model, revenue model, end users, application, and region.
• By streaming scope, the global video streaming scope market is segmented into live video and nonlinear video streaming.
• By solution, the global video streaming market is categorized into web based and mobile.
• By Platform, the global streaming market is segmented into gaming consoles, laptops & desktops, smartphones & tablets, and smart TV.
• By services, the global video streaming market is divided into managed services, training and support, and consulting services.
• By deployment model, the global low code development platform market is segmented into cloud and on premises.
• By revenue model, the global video streaming market is divided into advertising, rental, and subscription.
• By application, the global video streaming market has been divided into real time entertainment, gaming, web browsing & advertising, social networking, and e-learning.
• By end users, the global video streaming market has been segmented into personal or domestic, enterprises, and educational institutions.
• By region, North America estimated to account major share in global video streaming market over forecast period due to significant adoption of video streaming. In addition, the presence of key market players such as Netflix Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc., Hulu, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation in the US drives the growth of the video streaming market in this region.
Key Benefits of Video Streaming Market:
The video streaming market has experienced significant growth in recent years and continues to be a dominant force in the entertainment industry. Here are some key benefits of the video streaming market:
• Convenience: Video streaming allows users to access their favorite movies and TV shows at any time and from anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection. This eliminates the need for physical media or cable subscriptions.
• Cost-effectiveness: Streaming services are often more affordable than traditional cable subscriptions, and users can choose to subscribe to only the channels or services they want.
• Personalization: Streaming services use algorithms to recommend content to users based on their viewing history and preferences, providing a personalized viewing experience.
• Flexibility: Streaming services allow users to pause, rewind, and fast-forward content, giving them more control over their viewing experience.
• Original content: Streaming services are investing heavily in original content, creating new and exclusive shows and movies that cannot be found elsewhere.
• Global reach: Streaming services can reach a global audience, making it easier for content creators to distribute their work to a larger audience.
• Sustainability: Video streaming is a more environmentally sustainable option than physical media, as it eliminates the need for the production and transportation of physical discs.
Market Dynamics:
Growing adoption of online video along with demand for online video among consumer is a major factor drives the growth of the global video streaming market. In addition, growing accesses due to proliferation of high speed internet connectivity and mobile devices is another major factor which drives the growth of the video streaming market across the globe. Growing adoption of smartphones in combination with an extensive range of high-speed internet technologies, such as 3G, 4G, and LTE, leads to subsequently increasing growth of data consumption. As the audio and video traffic worldwide has increased the internet data consumption. These factors are anticipated to witness for the growth of the video streaming market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones to watch movies, TV shows, and live sports and events also propels the growth of the global video streaming market. Moreover, video training proves to be effective solution for organizations looking to save time and efforts at the time of training employees. Videos can be recorded and replayed multiple times and provides a handy and convenient tool for corporate training. Also, they can be edited and the content can be removed or added. These multiple usages boost the growth of the global video streaming market.
Company Profile:
• Akamai Technologies, Inc.
• Amazon Web Services
• Apple, Inc.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Google Inc.
• Kaltura, Inc.
• Netflix, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Wowza Media Systems
• llc. And AT&T Inc.
