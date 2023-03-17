Exploring the Olive Market: Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032 - By PMI
The report Olive Market, By Distribution Channel, By End-User - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive Market is a small, oval-shaped, bitter-tasting fruit derived from the Mediterranean basin's evergreen olive tree (Olea Europaea). Table olives are another name for olives. Potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, copper, sodium, vitamin E, and manganese are all found in unprocessed olives. Olive consumption has various health benefits, including the prevention of cardiovascular disease, protection against colon, skin, breast cancer, and anemia, regulation of blood pressure, enhancement of fertility and reproductive system, and maintaining a healthy immune system. Furthermore, olives are an important raw material in manufacturing olive oil and pickles. Olives are often utilized in the kitchen to prepare a range of cuisines. Olive pits are also obtained from the olive tree.
The European Union is the world's biggest olive grower, consumer, and exporter. According to the FAO, the harvested area of olives in Europe was 4,936.3 thousand ha in 2017 and is expected to expand to 5,148.6 thousand ha by 2020. According to the International Olive Council, table olive consumption in the European Union climbed from 572.0 thousand metric tonnes in 2016-2017 to 592.3 thousand metric tonnes in 2018-2019. Europe accounts for a sizable portion of world consumption, with Spain, Italy, Greece, and France accounting for more than 80% of total consumption. For instance, in 2016-2017, France consumed 65 thousand metric tonnes of table olives, which increased to 70 thousand metric tonnes in 2017-2018.
In 2020, Odysea, a Greek and Mediterranean luxury food producer, is expanding its product line with a new line of premium extra virgin olive oils. Odysea Greek Kalamata PDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made from polyphenol-rich olives grown in Messinia's gardens near Mount Taygetus in the Kalamata region. This Region is renowned for producing high-quality olive oil and has been granted PDO designation.
Olive Market accounted for US$ 10.03 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.00 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%. The Olive market is segmented by type, product form, distribution channel, end-user, and Region.
• Based on Type, Global Olive Market is segmented into Green Olive and Black Olive.
• Based on Product Form, Global Olive Market is segmented into Raw Olive, Pickled Olive, Frozen Olive, Dried Olive, and Canned Olive.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Olive Market is segmented into Online Stores, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others.
• Based on End-User, Global Olive Market is segmented into Food Service Industry, Food Industry, and Household.
• By Region, the Global Olive Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Olive Market covid-19 effect:
• The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global olive market. The lockdowns, restrictions on travel, and reduced economic activity have caused disruptions in the supply chain, affecting the production, distribution, and consumption of olives and olive oil.
• One of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the olive market has been the decline in demand for olive oil, particularly in the foodservice sector, as many restaurants and cafes have closed or reduced their operations. This has led to an oversupply of olive oil in some regions, causing a drop in prices and affecting the profitability of olive growers and producers.
• Additionally, the pandemic has disrupted the labor force in many olive-growing regions, as migrant workers were unable to travel to work on farms due to border closures and restrictions. This has led to labor shortages, affecting the harvesting and processing of olives, and potentially leading to lower yields and quality.
How big is the olive market?
The demand for olive oil is increasing due to growing awareness of its health benefits and the popularity of the Mediterranean diet. The market for organic and extra-virgin olive oil is also growing as consumers seek high-quality and sustainable products. The market for table olives is also expanding, driven by the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine and snacking trends.
Who is leading the market in olive?
Spain is the world's leading producer and exporter of olives, accounting for approximately 40% of global production and around 60% of global exports. Spain has a long history of olive cultivation, and its warm and sunny climate, along with its fertile soil, makes it an ideal environment for olive trees to thrive. The country produces a wide variety of olives, including the popular Manzanilla, Hojiblanca, and Picual varieties, among others.
What are the olive market drivers?
Health Benefits: Olive oil is known for its health benefits, including its high levels of monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for olive oil and other olive-based products.
Increasing Demand: The demand for olive oil and table olives is increasing globally, driven by population growth, changing dietary habits, and the rising popularity of Mediterranean cuisine.
