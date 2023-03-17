Almond Milk Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.4%

Almond Milk Market Size 2023

Almond Milk Market sales increased by 26.4% to USD 14 Bn in 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between 2023 and 2033, Almond Milk Market sales increased by 26.4% Almond milk sales are likely to account for a part of the demand in the global plant-based milk market, valued at USD 14 Bn in 2023. There are two types, organic and conventional, of almond milk. There are three types, vanilla almond, original almond, and non-dairy almond. There are four types depending on the type: plain sweetened; plain unsalted; flavored sweetened; and flavored unsalted.

Almond Milk Market Scope

The market can be segmented by type into Vanilla Almondmilk (Original Almondmilk), and Non-Dairy Almondmilk. According to the application, the market can be broken down into Hypermarkets and supermarkets as well as Convenience Stores and Food and Drink Specialty Stores.

Geographically, the market is examined across North America. Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Some of the major players in the report are Silk, Pacific Foods, and Blue Diamond Growers.

Growing Demand:

Almond milk is one of the fastest-growing segments of non-dairy and vegan milk. Increased awareness about almond milk's benefits and the fight against obesity, especially in advanced countries such as the United States, can explain market growth.

Consumers expect high-quality, premium-brand, nutritious dairy goods. To meet their customers' needs, global almond milk producers have developed new premium products.

Consumers are increasingly turning to organic almond milk options due to growing health concerns. This almond milk is naturally made without thickeners and additives. Almond milk made from organic options is more expensive than non-dairy alternatives. Due to the desire of consumers for nutritious and delicious almond milk, there will be an increase in demand.

Key Market Segments

Type

Original Almondmilk

Vanilla Almondmilk

Non-Dairy Almondmilk

Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Key Market Players included in the report:

So Delicious Dairy Free

Silk

Pacific Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Milkadamia

Califia Farms

Alpro

Sanitarium

Pureharvest

Australia’s Own

Factors driving the decision:

Consumers are more inclined to choose organic almond butter due to growing health concerns. This almond milk is free from thickeners and other additives. Almond milk alternatives from organic ingredients tend to be more expensive than non-dairy products. Almond milk will continue to grow in revenue because of consumers' desire for tasty, nutritious, milk-free, and blended almond milk.

Restraining Factors:

The fluctuating almond price is affecting the almond ingredient industry. The growing demand for almonds is causing prices to rise.

A major problem for the global almond market is also almond allergy or intolerance. This problem must be solved in the future.

Almond Milk Market Trends:

Veganism is becoming more popular due to concerns about animal welfare. Current research is showing that almond milk has potential health and environmental benefits. This acceptance of veganism has been mostly seen in developed nations, as well as the cities and suburbs of developing countries.

Almond milk is an excellent substitute for milk. It is made with high-quality almonds by cold pressing technology. Almond milk has been fortified with calcium, and other nutrients to make it a nutritious beverage.

Recent Developments:

Danone announced its participation in a funding round for Halsa Foods in December 2019. This plant-based company is a Danone subsidiary. Halsa Foods makes a variety of dairy substitute products in America.

Blue Diamond, an American cooperative has launched a new beverage range that includes Almond extract. It is called Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor.

