The Meat Market: Trends, Analysis, and Future Outlook by 2022-2032 - By PMI
[PDF, Page No-168] Meat Market, By Product - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A meat market is, traditionally, a marketplace where meat is sold, often by a butcher. It is a specialized wet market. The term is sometimes used to refer to a meat retail store or butcher's shop. A butcher specializes in the preparation and sale of meat. Butchers sometimes operate specialized shops selling meat, known as butcher's shops, meat stores, meat markets or butcheries. Meat may also be sold in supermarkets, grocery stores and fish markets, and these shops may employ a butcher. The rise in global meat consumption is one of the primary factors driving the global market growth. The meat demand, and subsequently meat production capacity and supply has increased to meet the demands of the growing population. Awareness about protein intake in the daily diet is another crucial cause for the surge in global per capita meat consumption.
Request Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4022
Region Analysis:
In the meat market, the market in North America accounts highest revenue share to the global meat market due to growing demand for advanced medical technologies and increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific meat market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of increasing demand for high-value protein food and growth in the organized retail sector.
Key Development:
• In 2021, the meat giant JSB acquired Spain-based Biotech Foods and building a new plant in Spain in order to scale up production.
Segmentation:
The meat market accounted for US$ 984.88 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1382.35 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5%. The global meat market is segmented based on product and region.
• By product, the Global Meat Market is segmented into Pork, Poultry, Beef and Others.
• By region North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in Global Meat Market, followed by other regions.
Regional scope:
• North America - U.S., Canada
• Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Request sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4022
Competitive Analysis:
• BRF
• Hormel Foods
• JBS
• NH Foods
• Tyson Foods
• WH Group
• Cargill
• Beef Packing
• OSI
• Sysco.
Possibilities for Growth the meat market:
Diversification of Products: Meat markets can expand their product offerings to include other meat types, such as game meat, exotic meats, and plant-based meat alternatives. This allows them to cater to a wider range of customers with varying dietary preferences.
Online Sales: The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for meat markets to reach a larger customer base. By selling their products online, they can expand their reach beyond their local area and target customers from all over the world.
Customer Engagement: Meat markets can improve customer engagement by offering cooking classes, tasting events, and other activities that help customers learn about the products they sell. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business.
Sustainability: Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of their food choices on the environment. Meat markets can tap into this trend by offering sustainably sourced and produced meat products, which appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.
Local Sourcing: Meat markets can differentiate themselves from larger chain stores by sourcing their products locally. This not only supports local farmers and businesses but also appeals to consumers who are looking for fresh, locally sourced products.
Convenience: Meat markets can offer value-added services such as pre-cut and pre-seasoned meats, meal kits, and delivery services. This makes it more convenient for customers to purchase and prepare their meat products, which can increase sales and customer loyalty.
Meat market by Dynamics:
Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences play a crucial role in shaping the meat market. Factors like taste, quality, price, and health concerns influence their choices. For instance, the growing popularity of plant-based meat alternatives is due to the increasing demand for healthier and environmentally sustainable food options.
Globalization: The globalization of the meat market has increased the competition among producers and suppliers worldwide. The trade agreements, tariffs, and regulations imposed by governments affect the price and availability of meat products in different regions of the world.
Technological Advancements: Technology has had a significant impact on the meat market. Advancements in food processing, packaging, and preservation have led to improved quality and safety of meat products. For instance, the use of advanced breeding techniques has led to the development of leaner and healthier meat products.
Seasonal Fluctuations: The meat market is also subject to seasonal fluctuations. The demand for certain types of meat products may increase during specific seasons or holidays. For instance, the demand for turkey meat increases during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Price Volatility: The price of meat products is subject to volatility due to several factors such as weather conditions, supply and demand, and geopolitical events. For instance, a disease outbreak in a particular region can lead to a shortage of meat products, resulting in an increase in price.
Government Regulations: Governments regulate the meat market to ensure that the products are safe and meet certain standards. The regulations cover aspects such as food safety, labeling, and animal welfare. Changes in regulations can affect the operations and profitability of meat producers and suppliers.
Request a Customized link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4022
Questions answered by Meat Market:
1. What is the current meat market size and growth rate?
The meat market includes various types of meat products such as beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and others. The market size is influenced by various factors such as the growing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences for protein-rich diets.
2. What are the growth opportunities in the meat market?
Expansion in emerging markets: The growing population and rising disposable income in emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, present significant growth opportunities for the meat market. Industry players can invest in these markets to meet the growing demand for meat products.
Product innovation and differentiation: The meat market offers opportunities for product innovation and differentiation, with the development of new meat products and flavors. Industry players can invest in research and development to introduce new products and flavors to cater to the changing consumer preferences.
Questions by Meat Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
6. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
7. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
About Us:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Read Related Insights:
Food Fiber Market-By Type (Soluble Fibers and Insoluble Fibers), By Application (Dairy, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, and RTE Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
Frozen Pizza Market -By Crust (Regular Thin Crust, Extra Thin Crust, Deep-dish), By Topping (Meat topping, and Vegetable topping), By Distribution Channel (Food Chain Service, and Retail) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube