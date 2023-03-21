Jaycon Developed Augmented Reality for Mario at Super Nintendo World

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaycon is thrilled to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, an Augmented Reality (AR) theme park experience based on the beloved Mario franchise.

Jaycon is honored to have played a pivotal role in developing an Augmented Reality (AR) device and the photo-worthy Mario Visor for the new Super Nintendo World attraction. In close collaboration with Universal Creative, the company brought unique experiences with familiar characters to fruition in Hollywood, California. The Hollywood Super Nintendo World is the second location, the first opening in Osaka, Japan.

Jaycon was vital in successfully deploying state-of-the-art devices that incorporate Augmented Reality (AR) technology on an unprecedented scale, involved in conceptualization, prototyping, manufacturing, implementation, and installation.

Universal Creative and Jaycon formed a great partnership. Universal offered domain expertise and prepared its strategy and budgets for a multi-year project ahead of time. The result was a high-tech addition to the theme park that promises to offer visitors a truly immersive and thrilling experience.

“Like medical devices, designing and developing technology for attractions requires the highest standards of quality, durability, and performance,” said Derek Blankenship, COO of Jaycon Systems.

“Universal came to us with an idea and a plan. You can too.”

Universal Creative approached Jaycon with a cutting-edge project involving the development of an Augmented Reality (AR) headset and Mario Visor. Jaycon was engaged in developing and making optics, electronics, and plastics for the ride. The company also created a custom cable assembly and magnetic attachment system for the Mario Kart Augmented Reality (AR) headset.

To include all of the necessary technology in a ruggedized design, Jaycon performed extensive drop and wear testing to account for thousands of daily visitors.

In addition to attractions and entertainment technology, Jaycon is known for its work developing consumer and medical devices. The company spans several locations worldwide, including Vietnam, China, and Florida, and can take on large-scale projects.

Jaycon is happy to be a part of the Mario Kart team and is excited for visitors of all ages to fully engage in the action and feel like they are a part of the beloved game series. The park opened on February 17, 2023. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/super-nintendo-world

About Jaycon Systems

Jaycon Systems provides turnkey solutions for hardware product

development, focusing on design for manufacturability and assembly. Jaycon offers various

services and processes, including industrial design, mechanical and electronic engineering,

CNC, plastic injection molding, and circuit board design and fabrication. The company holds

experience in consumer electronics, attraction technologies, aerospace, medical devices, and

more.