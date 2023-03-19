Big Sisters/ Sisterhood Announces a New Partnership with The Keep A Breast Foundation

Through the partnership, the popular online clothing store will donate a portion of each sale to support the foundation’s efforts to prevent breast cancer.

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Sisters/ Sisterhood LLC – the Black-owned online retailer on a mission to empower women through fashion to feel confident, for any occasion – is proud to announce a new partnership with The Keep A Breast Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to breast cancer prevention and education.

Under the partnership, Big Sisters/ Sisterhood will donate a portion of every sale to The Keep A Breast Foundation in support of its healthcare, education, and advocacy work.

“This partnership is personal for me as someone who has had loved ones suffer from breast cancer, and I know it’s important to our community as well,” said Kieaira Francis, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Big Sisters/ Sisterhood LLC. “That’s why, as Big Sisters/ Sisterhood continues to grow, we want to do our part, give back, and let our customers know their support is helping other women.”

Since its founding nearly two years ago by self-described fashionista Kieaira Francis, Big Sisters/ Sisterhood has set itself apart from other retailers by combining style and substance. The brand’s authenticity and care for its customers have earned it a rave following, and its mission-driven outlook has led to it supporting causes that empower women and children.

To learn more about Big Sisters/ Sisterhood, its products, and its partnership with Keep A Breast, click here or visit www.bigsistersisterhood.com.