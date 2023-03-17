Parental Control Software Market worth USD 4.3 Billion by 2031 | An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Growth Opportunities

Parental Control Software Market

Growing internet addiction in the young population is a leading reason that has boosted the growth of the parental control software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global parental control software market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The rise in government regulations to standardize digital content for children's safety, increase in social media usage and exposure to internet content among children, and growing penetration of personal device access for kids are the major factors driving the growth of the global parental control software market. By platform, the windows segment contributed to the major share in 2021. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the parental control software market, owing to the schools and other education institutes have turned to digital technologies to keep teaching-learning activities going. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also spurred internet adoption across education sector, as the educational institutions were connecting with the children through zoom meetings and other teaching platforms that required internet access. Moreover, children and teenagers were undoubtedly spending more time online, creating a significant need for parental control solutions that aid in reducing excessive screen time. Furthermore, during the pandemic parental control software allowed parents to monitor and control their children's online activities and protect them from fraud activities. Thus, such situations have raised the demand for the parental control software market during pandemic.

The global Parental Control Software Market is analyzed across platform, deployment mode, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By platform, the windows segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global parental control software market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed more than half of the global parental control software market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global parental control software market revenue. However, the educational institutes segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global parental control software market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would simultaneously showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global parental control software market report include AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft, Mobile Fence, SafeDNS, Inc., SentryPC and Verizon. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

